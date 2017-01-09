Which NHL teams play on NBCSN this week?

Here’s the weekly schedule for NHL on NBCSN.

NBCSN features several hockey games on its national broadcast each week. This week, starting Jan. 9, NHL on NBCSN will show four hockey games. Games will be shown on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

On Tuesday Jan. 10, the St. Louis Blues (21-14-5) will host the Boston Bruins (21-17-5) starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. This will be the first time David Backes will play in the Scottrade Center as a member of the opposing team. After spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the Blues, he signed with the Bruins during the 2016 offseason. The last time they faced each other was Nov. 22 when St. Louis beat Boston 4-2 on the road.

Wednesday Jan. 11 will feature one of the best rivalries in the league. The Washington Capitals (25-9-5) will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (26-8-5) beginning at 8:00 p.m. With both teams entering the week with a five game winning streak, it should be a great game. Nicklas Backstrom, Alex Ovechkin, and Braden Holtby will lead the Capitals into battle. Meanwhile, Sidney Crosby, Marc Andre-Fleury , and Evgeni Malkin will do likewise with the Penguins.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Minnesota Wild (25-9-5) will host the Montreal Canadiens (25-9-6) starting at 8:00 pm.. Both teams enter the week as the top team in each division as far as point percentage is concerned. Carey Price, Shea Weber, and Max Pacioretty will lead the Canadiens into battle. Likewise, Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Suter, and Eric Staal will do the same for the Wild.

The week will conclude with a Sunday evening game on Jan. 15 when the Wild visit the Chicago Blackhawks (26-12-5). This is a long-awaited matchup, as the two best teams in the Central Division will face each other for the first time in the 2016-17 NHL season. Patrick Kane, Corey Crawford, and Duncan Keith lead the Blackhawks.

This article originally appeared on