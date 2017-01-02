Which NHL teams play on NBCSN this week?

What’s the NHL on NBCSN schedule for the first week of 2017?

Starting in 2017, NBCSN will start showing more NHL games. It will feature a total of six hockey games on NHL on NBCSN to start the calendar year. This is in addition to the Winter Classic on Jan. 2 between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues.

Tuesday Jan. 3 will feature two games. The 7:00 p.m. ET game features the New York Rangers hosting the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo will be looking to start 2017 off on the right foot after finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference in 2016. Meanwhile, the Rangers are looking to keep pace with the rest of the Metropolitan Division. The other game starts at 10:00 p.m. ET. This game features the Los Angeles Kings visiting the San Jose Sharks.

On Wednesday Jan. 4, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET, the Philadelphia Flyers will host the Rangers. Philly will have a bit of an advantage, as they will have rest on their side. Meanwhile, the Rangers will be playing their second game in as many days. The last time the two teams faced each other, New York beat the Flyers 3-2 on Black Friday.

Thursday Jan. 5 will feature the Sabres visiting the Chicago Blackhawks starting at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Blackhawks enter 2017 as the top team in the Western Conference while Buffalo enters it as the worst team in the Eastern Conference. Chicago is starting to get more healthy and looking more dangerous.

Finally, Sunday Jan. 8 will feature the Anaheim Ducks hosting the Minnesota Wild starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Wild recently saw their franchise record winning streak come to an end against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Anaheim enters 2017 in second place in the Pacific Division, just ahead of the Edmonton Oilers and right behind the San Jose Sharks.

This article originally appeared on