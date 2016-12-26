What teams play on Hockey Night in Canada this week?

Here’s the full schedule for the New Year’s Eve version of Hockey Night In Canada as the NHL rings in a new year.

2016 was a significant year for the NHL. It saw many priceless moments, including Phil Kessel finding redemption by lifting the Stanley Cup. Hockey Night In Canada has been responsible for a good number of those memories. On Saturday Dec. 31, HNIC will have its last broadcast of the 2016 calendar year. It will feature four games to help hockey fans pass the time until 2017 begins.

Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, as two of the games will start at 7:00. The first of those games features the New York Islanders visiting the Winnipeg Jets. They are two teams that have very different outlooks for the future. While the Jets are promising thanks to Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele, the future of the Islanders looks a bit questionable at best. Captain John Tavares’ contract ends after the 2017-18 season and they haven’t done too much to persuade him to stick around. This game will be shown on Sportsnet and MSG+.

The second of the games starting at 7:00 features the Montreal Canadiens hosting the reigning Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins. It will be shown on CBC, TVAS, and ROOT. Carey Price and Shea Weber will lead the way for Montreal, who leads the Atlantic Division. Meanwhile, Sidney Crosby is out to prove he’s still the best player in the world.

NHL fans on the east coast will have the opportunity to begin 2017 with some hockey, as there are two games that start at 10:00 p.m. ET. The first of them features the Arizona Coyotes visiting the Calgary Flames. It will be shown on CBC, Sportsnet-1, Sportsnet 360, and Fox Sports Arizona Plus. The second one has the Edmonton Oilers hosting the Vancouver Canucks in another Pacific Division rivalry match. This one will be shown on CBC and Sportsnet.

