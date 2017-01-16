What teams play on Hockey Night in Canada this week?

Here’s the full Hockey Night In Canada schedule for January 21.

This week, Hockey Night In Canada will be held on Saturday Jan. 21. The schedule will feature three games. Of the six teams in action, five of them will be Canadian teams. Here’s the full schedule for HNIC this week.

The night will start off with a doubleheader of 7:00 p.m. ET games. It starts off when the Ottawa Senators visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. The two teams have had two entertaining matchups so far this year. In the first one, Auston Matthews had four goals in his NHL debut, but the Senators wound up winning in overtime. However, the second one turned out differently, with Ottawa beating Toronto 4-2. Expect another classic as Erik Karlsson and the Senators take on the young Maple Leafs stars.

For the second end of the doubleheader, the Montreal Canadiens will host the Buffalo Sabres. The two Atlantic Division rivals have faced each other just once this season entering Monday Jan. 16. Montreal won that game 4-1. The Canadiens have not been playing their best hockey as of late, but neither have the Sabres. While Montreal has a pretty significant lead in the Atlantic Division as their leader, Buffalo enters Monday in last place in the division. The Sabres will look to change their fortunes.

Finally, the night will end with the Battle of Alberta when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Calgary Flames. One of the best rivalries in the NHL, these two teams have a deep history against each other. Both teams play in Alberta, which is a hockey loving province. This game starts at 10:00 p.m. ET. Connor McDavid will lead his troops into battle as the favorite to win the Hart Trophy. Meanwhile, the Flames will be led onto the ice by their captain Mark Giordano.

