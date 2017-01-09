What teams play on Hockey Night in Canada on January 14?

Here’s the full Hockey Night In Canada schedule for January 14.

Hockey Night in Canada is a tradition in many households across Canada and, for those with NHL Center Ice, America. This week, it will feature four games on its schedule. Six Canadian teams will be represented. The coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. ET, there will be a double-header of action. The first game will feature the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. This will be the first time the two teams have faced since Auston Matthews’ debut, during which the Senators beat the Maple Leafs 5-4 in overtime. CBC, CITY, and TVAS2 will have the broadcasts.

The second game will feature the Montreal Canadiens hosting the New York Rangers at the Bell Centre. Two of the top teams in the NHL will go at it as both teams are looking to fight for playoff positioning. The Rangers will be led by Derek Stepan, Ryan McDonagh, and Chris Kreider. Meanwhile, Carey Price, Shea Weber, and Alexander Radulov will lead the Canadiens into battle. Sportsnet and TVAS will have the broadcasts in Canada while MSG will have it in America.

Beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET, there will be a second double-header of action. The first game will feature the Calgary Flames visiting the Edmonton Oilers. Entering Monday Jan. 9, both teams are in the playoffs. Edmonton has gotten the best of Calgary in each of the two meetings this season, averaging six goals scored per game against them. This game will be shown on CBC.

The second game will feature the Los Angeles Kings hosting the Winnipeg Jets. Both teams are fighting for a playoff spot. It’s quite likely the Jets will be without Patrik Laine, who suffered a concussion against the Buffalo Sabres. This game will be shown on Sportsnet in Canada and Fox Sports West in America.

