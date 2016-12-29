Wednesday’s Sports in Brief

SOCCER

U.S. women’s national team players say attorney Rich Nichols will no longer serve as the union’s counsel in contract negotiations with the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The players’ current contract runs through Saturday. Nichols had represented U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Players Association in negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement, which had become more frequent this month as the deadline approached.

Nichols became executive director of the USWNTPA in late 2014.

The players said they could not comment further on the matter. Neither the USWNTPA nor U.S. Soccer have filed a 60-day notice of termination that is necessary for a work stoppage, meaning talks will continue into the new year.

There were no talks scheduled this weekend.

”We remain committed to working together with the players to continue negotiating a new CBA,” U.S. Soccer Director of Communications Neil Buethe said.

PRO FOOTBALL

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Tampa Bay running back Doug Martin has been suspended four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing substances and said he’s entering a treatment facility rather than appeal the ban.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection, slowed by a hamstring injury this season after rushing for 1,402 yards in 2015, will miss Sunday’s regular-season finale against Carolina.

He also sat out last week’s 31-24 loss at New Orleans after being declared inactive against the Saints, though that game won’t count against the penalty.

Martin said in a statement that he learned of the suspension last week and that his ”initial instinct” was to ”appeal the suspension and finish the season with my teammates.”

The fifth-year pro said he decided to enter a treatment facility ”and receive the help I truly need” after discussing the matter with people close to him, including Bucs coach Dirk Koetter.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) – Acknowledging they have learned valuable lessons from this year’s terrorist attack in Brussels, authorities said they are tightening security at the 128th annual Rose Parade with sturdier barricades and more checkpoints to control cars, as well as numerous other measures, including some they aren’t disclosing.

More than 1,000 police officers, including many in plainclothes, and dozens of bomb-sniffing dogs will work the 5 +-mile parade route, Pasadena police Chief Phillip Sanchez told reporters at City Hall.

”There are no known security threats to the city of Pasadena, to the parade or to the football game,” he said. ”Nevertheless, we will ensure that aggressive measures are in place to do the best we can to mitigate concerns.”

Key among them will be the water-filled barricades that Sanchez said are designed to stop terrorists from racing cars onto the parade route, where hundreds of thousands of people will stand shoulder-to-shoulder Monday to watch a steady stream of marching bands, equestrian units and flower-covered floats.

HOCKEY

Artemi Panarin and the Chicago Blackhawks agreed to terms Wednesday on a $12 million, two-year contract extension.

The reigning Calder Trophy winner will count $6 million against the salary cap in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. Agent Tom Lynn confirmed the deal in an email to The Associated Press.

Panarin has 114 points in his first 117 NHL games. The 25-year-old Russian winger had 30 goals and 47 assists as a rookie last season, and has 15 goals and 22 assists in 37 games this season.

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – A fan was conscious and taken to a hospital after falling from a balcony during a Florida Panthers game at BB&T Arena.

Lt. Gus Fernandez of the Sunrise Fire-Rescue Department says the fan was transported to Broward General Medical Center.

Panthers director of digital media Adelyn Biedenbach says the team will investigate the incident and that ”the entire Panthers organization wishes the man a full recovery.”

Florida lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2.

SPORTS BETTING

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey’s chances of getting the U.S. Supreme Court to consider its attempt to allow legal sports gambling hinge on how a bedrock constitutional principle is applied.

The state argued in briefs this week that the federal government is barred from forcing states to repeal or reinstate their own laws.

It’s an issue at the heart of a lawsuit by the NCAA and the four major pro sports leagues, who argue a 1992 federal law prohibits New Jersey from legalizing sports gambling.

A federal judge in New Jersey and a federal appeals court in Philadelphia have ruled in favor of the leagues.

The Supreme Court justices are expected to decide by next month whether to hear the case. The high court has already declined to hear the case once before.