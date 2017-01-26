Wayne Gretzky: Still The Great One

On January 26, hockey fans celebrate the birthday of Wayne Gretzky, truly deserving of the nickname “The Great One.”

Jan. 26 is a day every NHL fan should celebrate, especially those fans who are fans of teams in California. The special day is the day Wayne Gretzky was born. Gretzky, known simply as “The Great One”, forever changed the game of hockey for the better. While the debate over whether he or Mario Lemieux is the greatest hockey player of all-time rages on, what’s undeniable is the influence No. 99 had on the game. To this day, Gretzky is the only hockey player to have his jersey number universally retired by the NHL. There will literally never be another No. 99.

He is best known for his time with the Edmonton Oilers. Before the Miami Heat of the 2010s, New York Yankees of the 1990s, and New England Patriots of the 21st century ruled their respective leagues, the Oilers were a super team back in the 1980s. They were far from the first, as the Montreal Canadiens dominated for three decades. The New York Islanders would have been one if it wasn’t for Edmonton. But the Oilers were the first truly popular NHL super team.

Led by Gretzky and Mark Messier, Edmonton blew away their opponents. The NHL had never seen anything like the Oilers, who played with incredible skill. Before the 1980s, the league was defined by the Philadelphia Flyers “Broad Street Bullies” teams who pummeled their opponents into submission. Sure, the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins were great as well, but they didn’t dominate the way Edmonton did with Gretzky. Not even the Bruins with Bobby Orr or the Canadiens with Maurice Richard or Guy Lafleur dominated like the Oilers.

Gretzky Goes To Hollywood Wayne Gretzky spent his best years with the Oilers. He never won a Stanley Cup after leaving Edmonton. However, without question, his largest influence came with his infamous trade to the Los Angeles Kings. Edmonton considers the trade to be a dark time. However, for the NHL, it represented an era of flourishing. Los Angeles was known as a Lakers town and they didn’t have much competition. However, Gretzky immediately made the Kings relevant. Hockey highlights, a healthy number of them by The Great One himself, became commonplace on SportsCenter. Gretzky appeared on countless commercials, something rarely seen from hockey players before except in Canada and even hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live. Marcel Dionne was the only Kings star before Gretzky. With all due respect to Dionne, one of the all-time greats, he wasn’t No. 99. While the Hall of Fame center definitely built the foundation for Gretzky, it was Gretzky who built the Kings into one of the NHL’s most popular teams. He turned Los Angeles from a city that only cared about the Lakers into a two-team town. It took nothing less than a generational star to do it. Luckily, Gretzky was the perfect man for the job. The league quickly realized how much untapped potential the state of California had. By 1993, the Golden State had three NHL teams. It was rough times in the early to mid-1990s. However, each of the teams has made at least one Stanley Cup appearance since the 2004-05 lockout. The Kings have won two Stanley Cups while the Ducks have won one. While the Sharks haven’t won one yet, they’ve been one of the league’s most successful teams over the past decade during the regular season and made an unforgettable Stanley Cup run in 2015-16. Gretzky’s influence caused hockey to grow rapidly in the West. The Arizona Coyotes came to Phoenix in 1996. Moreover, the Dallas Stars moved from Minnesota to Texas in 1993, winning the Stanley Cup in 1999 and nearly pulling off back-to-back titles with another appearance in 2000. Hockey has grown like crazy in the Wild West and Gretzky’s arrival in Los Angeles is a huge reason for that.