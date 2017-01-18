Watch a Wild player set himself up for awesome mid-air goal

We’ve seen plenty of goals batted out of mid-air so far this NHL season (seemingly half of them belonging to Sidney Crosby) but the latest one might be the most impressive.

It comes courtesy of the Minnesota Wild’s Jared Spurgeon, who set basically played soft toss with himself against the New Jersey Devils. During the first period, Spurgeon gloved a puck out of mid-air and took a textbook baseball swing at the tumbling biscuit and swatted it right into the back of the net.

It was an incredible display of concentration and hand-eye coordination for Spurgeon, and the result was one of the coolest individual highlights from across the league this season.