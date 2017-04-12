Watch the best goals of the NHL regular season

The NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs get underway on Wednesday night, meaning that the most exciting hockey of the year is still in front of us.

However, that also means that it’s a good time to look back at some of the best highlights from the regular season. Luckily, the league went ahead and compiled some of the best goals that were scored during the months leading up to the playoffs. There are some absolute beauties.

Of course, the highlights that are soon to come during playoff action will be far more important and, thus, likely far more memorable. Throw your razors and shaving cream away, it’s time to create some legends.