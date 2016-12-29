Watch Shea Weber level Vladislav Namestnikov with a huge hit

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Vladislav Namestnikov returned to the lineup on Wednesday night and he was promptly welcomed back with a bone-rattling hit courtesy of Shea Weber.

The hit came in the third period of Tampa’s matchup with Montreal and saw Namestnikov get plastered into the boards near the Canadiens’ bench.

As you can see in the replay above, Namestnikov had to slightly turn his body to gather a slowing puck, putting himself in a vulnerable position before taking the contact from Weber. The collision sent Namestnikov face-first into the spot where the boards meet the glass, leaving him clearly shaken up as a result. He left the game and did not return.