Watch Jaromir Jagr tie Mark Messier for second place on all-time points list

Jaromir Jagr had a pretty special night on Tuesday. Not only did the 44-year-old Panthers winger have three points in a comeback shootout win against the Buffalo Sabres, but those three points also helped him reach a huge milestone.

Jagr’s third and final assist came on Nick Bjugstad’s goal late in the third period and gave him 1,887 career points, tying him with Mark Messier on the NHL’s all-time points list. It wasn’t a cheap point either, as Jagr managed to strip Dmitri Kulikov of the puck behind Buffalo’s net before setting up the goal.

And look! Jagr’s best friend from high school was in attendance to watch it all happen:

One more point and Jagr will have sole possession of second place on the all-time list, which is a tremendous accomplishment. It’s one that Jagr likely would have reached a while ago had he not spent three years (2008-2011) in the KHL but, alas, here we are.

Unless Jagr really is a magical, immortal hockey playing droid with no sense of time or age (I wouldn’t rule it out at this point) then there’s very little chance he even sniffs Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record of 2,857 points. At this point, Jagr would need another decade of his prime years to approach that total, which is insane.

But being able to say that Gretzky is the only guy in the history of the league who was able to tally more points than you is still an incredible honor, so congratulations to the indomitable Jaromir Jagr.