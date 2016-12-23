Jaromir Jagr passes Messier on all-time scoring list with assist off his butt

Jaromir Jagr moved into sole possession of second place on the NHL’s all-time points list Thursday night. It didn’t happen the way he had hoped.

The 44-year-old Panthers winger moved past Mark Messier with his 1,888th career point, recording an assist on Florida’s lone goal against the Bruins. It was not a pretty assist. It came after the puck bounced off his butt in front of the net.

But it counted and was a milestone point for Jagr all the same. Thus, the game was stopped for a brief ceremony to honor Jagr’s place in NHL history, and when it came time for the legendary winger to take the mic, he didn’t disappoint.

“I thought I was going to score goal or make beautiful assist, but it hit my ass” said Jagr, earning a loud ovation from the crowd.

It really was a perfect moment to encapsulate how great Jagr is. Number two in points; number one in our hearts.