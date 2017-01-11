Watch a hockey goalie score a goal from behind his own net

If you’re a hockey goalie, you won’t find yourself with too many opportunities to get involved on the offensive side of the game. You need to take advantage of those chances.

This goalie, Étienne Montpetit of the QMJHL’s Foreurs VD, did just that in a recent game. With possession of the puck behind his own goal and a vacant net at the other end of the ice, Montpetit decided to take a shot at getting on the scoreboard himself. He nailed it.

The goalie launched the puck down the ice and found the back of the empty net for a rare goalie tally. Apparently, it was the first of his career.

With accuracy like that, one has to wonder if he chose the wrong position on the ice.