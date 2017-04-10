Watch Connor McDavid tally his 100th point to cap off an incredible season

Connor McDavid capped off his tremendous regular season with two assists in the Oilers’ final game on Sunday. Those two helpers pushed the 20-year-old McDavid to 100 points this season, making him the only player to reach that milestone on the year.

The former top overall pick becomes the third-youngest player in NHL history to win a scoring title, behind Wayne Gretzky and Sidney Crosby. At the risk of pointing out the obvious, that is insanely good company to put yourself in.

Just look at McDavid’s smile after Leon Draisaitl scored to help him hit the century mark. You think he wanted it?

(Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports) Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

But now the real work for McDavid and the Oilers is about to begin. The new Art Ross (and likely Hart) winner is the main reason that Edmonton is back in the playoff picture for the first time in a decade, and the Oilers will have to topple the reigning Western Conference champs in San Jose if they hope to make it past the first round.