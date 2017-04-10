Watch as Bryan Bickell caps career with a shootout goal

Bryan Bickell put a dramatic touch on the final game of his NHL career Sunday as the Carolina Hurricanes finished their season with a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Coach Bill Peters put Bickell, who is battling multiple sclerosis, into his shootout lineup and the 31-year-old forward scored to give the Hurricanes the advantage. The Hurricanes eventually won the shootout, 2-1.

In his last game, Bryan Bickell gets the nod in the shootout. The final moment of his career is a special one. #BickellBrave pic.twitter.com/CcK1pnKKz1 — NHL (@NHL) April 10, 2017

Bickell, a three-time Stanley Cup champion as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, announced Saturday he would retire at the end of the Hurricanes’ season.

"It's been special."@bbicks29 and Coach Peters' relationship ends on a high note in his @NHL career #BickellBrave pic.twitter.com/69ZXshxFnD — FOX Sports Carolinas (@CanesOnFSCR) April 10, 2017

Goaltender Eddie Lack addressed his team’s goal.