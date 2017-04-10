Watch as Bryan Bickell caps career with a shootout goal

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Bryan Bickell put a dramatic touch on the final game of his NHL career Sunday as the Carolina Hurricanes finished their season with a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Coach Bill Peters put Bickell, who is battling multiple sclerosis, into his shootout lineup and the 31-year-old forward scored to give the Hurricanes the advantage. The Hurricanes eventually won the shootout, 2-1.

Bickell, a three-time Stanley Cup champion as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, announced Saturday he would retire at the end of the Hurricanes’ season.

Goaltender Eddie Lack addressed his team’s goal.

 