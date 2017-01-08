Washington Capitals: Week Ahead Brings Tough Eastern Conference Opponents

The Washington Capitals will face some of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this week.

After a week that saw the Capitals play four games, including one against the Columbus Blue Jackets, things do not get any easier this week. Washington will play four games from Monday-Sunday, with three coming against conference foes.

The week gets started right away on Monday when the Capitals stay north of the border to take on the Montreal Canadiens. They were in Canada over the past weekend while taking on the Ottawa Senators.

Monday will mark the first meeting of the year between Montreal and Washington. The Canadiens currently sit atop the Atlantic division and have won four of their last five games.

Following the tough road match, the Capitals get to return home for the rest of the week. However, the opponents are anything but easy.

On Wednesday, the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins will invade Verizon Center. It will be Pittsburgh’s second trip to DC this season and the third meeting between the two bitter rivals this year.

Washington opened the season with a 3-2 shootout loss in Pittsburgh, but got revenge on November 16 by using an offensive explosion en route to a 7-1 victory. Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby has been on a tear this year and continues to lead the league in goals.

Friday will bring the only game of the week not against the Eastern Conference. The Chicago Blackhawks, the best team in the Western Conference, will come into town. It will be the only time Washington will have to face Patrick Kane and company.

With an off day Saturday, the weekend will wrap up with another rivalry game when the Philadelphia Flyers travel to our nation’s capital. The Flyers won in a shootout back on December 21.

The Caps have strung together a five-game winning streak and are right back in the race for the Metropolitan division. This next week will be a true test of just how good Washington is at this point in the season.

