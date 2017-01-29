Washington Capitals: Three Players Providing Surprising Numbers on Offense

The Washington Capitals have been getting offense from some unexpected sources.

With the arrival of the All-Star break comes a time to analyze and reflect on the first part of the season. The Washington Capitals are right where many expected them to be — at the top of the Eastern Conference and the NHL. Washington has exploded on offense over the last month and has seen several players already put up great numbers.

Things started slow this season in DC, as the Caps sputtered out of the gate and looked sluggish on offense. However, that slow start is a thing of the past. Washington is currently riding a streak of at least four goals in 12 of the last 15 games.

Of course, the Capitals are used to getting production from its stars. Alexander Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, Justin Williams and T.J. Oshie are household names around the NHL. Last year, Evgeny Kuznetsov broke onto the scene as a big offensive weapon.

While getting the big numbers from the stars is great, a team needs other players to step up in order to be successful.

That’s been the biggest knock on Washington throughout recent seasons, especially in the postseason. Nobody outside of the big names has really stepped up.

So far this season, that hasn’t been the case.

The Capitals have transformed into one of the deepest teams in the league and have gotten production from all four lines and defensemen. Some of those guys have already put up career, or close to career numbers through the first part of this season.

Washington has enjoyed great success through the All-Star break. The following players have been surprising sources of production on offense.

C Jay Beagle

Jay Beagle has been a part of the Capitals since the 2008 season. He’s always had a knack for winning face-offs, but has never been much of an offensive weapon. He broke out during the 2014-15 season, reaching a career-high 10 goals and 10 assists in 62 games.

This year, Beagle has settled in to his role as center on the fourth-line. He’s proven to be very versatile and can fill in at other places when needed. During Washington’s last game on Thursday he played right wing on the top line in place of the injured T.J. Oshie.

Beagle has been a big key to what Washington has done already this year. He has continued his prowess in the face-off circle, winning nearly 59 percent thus far.

As far as numbers, Beagle has already matched his career mark with 10 goals and 10 helpers through just 48 games. He also has a very productive plus-17 rating and has been a big key on Washington’s top-rated penalty kill.

He’s never been relied upon to put up big numbers, but the fact that he’s providing that type of offense in a primarily bottom-six role bodes very well for the Capitals this season.

D Dmitry Orlov

It’s always nice when a defenseman can provide both solid defense and quality production at the offensive end of the ice. Dmitry Orlov has done that for the Caps so far this season. He currently sports a plus-21 rating, good enough for second on the team in that category.

Orlov is coming off a big week that saw him put up two goals and two assists in just three games.

The Russian has already tied his career mark with 21 assists this year and is just four goals away from equaling the high of eight. His 25 points through 49 games have him on pace to shatter his career-high of 29 points that he put up in 82 games a year ago.

His total points rank second on the Caps for defensemen this year, just one behind Matt Niskanen.

Orlov has always been known as a good defender, but this year he’s becoming a force on the offensive end.

F Andre Burakovsky

Andre Burakovsky was Washington’s first-round draft pick in 2013 for a reason — to provide offense. So, technically, the fact that he’s doing that now isn’t a surprise. What is a surprise, however, is how productive he actually is.

Although skating just an average of 13:35 in a third-line role, Burakovsky has made the most of his opportunities. He’s got 10 goals and 17 assists while posting a rating of plus-10. He’s already just 11 points behind his career-best of 38 that he put up last year and is on pace to flirt with the 50-point mark.

Burakovsky, like much of the team, started this season slow. However, he’s been red-hot as of late, racking up 13 points in the last 14 games.

The Austrian-born winger went into the All-Star break with a goal and an assist Thursday night against New Jersey. He’ll look to keep his hot streak going when the season starts back up after the break.

This article originally appeared on