Washington Capitals Put Win Streak on the Line Versus Chicago

The streaking Washington Capitals host the best team in the Western Conference Friday night.

After a big win over the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier in the week, the Washington Capitals stay home at Verizon Center to take on the Chicago Blackhawks, the best team in the Western Conference.

Both teams have been playing extremely well as of late. The Capitals enter with a seven-game win streak, while the Blackhawks have won four straight and five of the last seven.

Washington is riding high and hasn’t lost in the new year.

Stellar goaltending from Braden hotly has helped the team climb right back into the battle for the Metropolitan division. The star netminder has allowed just three total goals over his last four starts.

Aside from strong goaltending, the Caps have woken up on offense and are averaging just under three goals a game. Evgeny Kuznetsov seems to be finally rounding into form, and Nicklas Backstrom has been producing at a solid clip.

Of course, the when thinking of the Capitals on offense, Alexander Ovechkin is the first player to come to mind. Ovechkin is coming off a two-goal performance against Pittsburgh that saw him surpass the 1,000 career points mark.

The Blackhawks have a potent offense that averages 2.4 goals a game. Winger Patrick Kane leads the team with 45 points, including a team-high 33 assists. Corey Crawford, though not playing as consistent as usual, is still a solid starting goaltender.

Currently, Chicago sits atop the Western Conference with 59 points. Washington also has 59 points, but trails first-place Columbus by one.

Friday marks the second meeting this year between the Capitals and Blackhawks. Washington used a Marcus Johansson goal in overtime to pull at the victory at the United Center.

This article originally appeared on