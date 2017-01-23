Washington Capitals Player of the Week: January 16-21

Who had the best week for the Washington Capitals?

The Washington Capitals played three games during the past week, including an epic overtime battle with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Although they had a nine-game win streak snapped, the Caps finished the week with two wins. They scored seven goals in back-to-back games and scored 18 goals in just three games.

With those kind of offensive numbers, several players got into the action and put up great numbers.

Just looking at points for the week, T.J. Oshie led the team with three goals and three assists. Two of his goals came on the power play. While those numbers are certainly impressive, his minus-five rating for the week is not.

Alex Ovechkin and Matt Niskanen each had five points during the week, but both finished with a minus rating.

Andre Burakovsky, who finished with five total points, gets the nod for Player of the Week. He racked up there goals and two assists while averaging just under 12 minutes of ice time. He also posted a plus-5 rating for the week.

The young winger has actually been one of the hottest Capitals over the past two weeks. He currently has a four-game goal streak and seven points in the last five games.

Washington has been getting scoring in bunches from all four lines. That kind of depth will be a big advantage once the postseason rolls around. Andre Burakovsky has been a big part of the offense lately and gets the honor of the Stars and Sticks Player of the Week.

