Washington Capitals Player of the Week: January 1-7

Who had the best week for the Washington Capitals?

As a team, the Washington Capitals had a great week, racking up four wins and scoring at least five goals in two of the games. With that kind of offense, it’s no surprise that several players put up some good numbers. Though there were several candidates, only one can earn the weekly honor of player of the week.

Center Evgeny Kuznetsov, who has been struggling for much of the year, is our pick for the Washington Capitals Player of the Week for games played from January 1 to January 7.

Kuznetsov had a six-point week, and while four of those points came in one game, it was great to see the young Russian start to perform the way he did last season.

He was kept off the scoresheet on New Year’s Day, but broke out in a big way during Tuesday’s game with Toronto. Against the Leafs, Kuznetsov scored a goal and dished out three helpers. He stayed hot on Thursday against Columbus. Kuznetsov helped the Caps break the 16-game win streak of the Blue Jackets by recording two assists.

Although Kuznetsov ended the week without recording a point in Saturday’s game against Ottawa, he still had a very productive stretch of games for the Caps.

Kuznetsov finished the first week of the new year with one goal, five assists, and a plus-5 rating.

Hopefully, his strong week will get him going for the rest of the season. If Washington is going to be successful this year, Kuznetsov is going to have to step up his production.

