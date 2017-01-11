Washington Capitals Meet Pittsburgh Penguins in Battle of Win Streaks

Can the Washington Capitals continue their win streak against another hot team?

The Washington Capitals have quietly begun to play some very solid hockey lately. While the talk of the Eastern Conference has been the Columbus Blue Jackets (who had a 16-game win streak snapped by the Caps), Washington has gone about its business and strung together a nice win streak of its own. The Caps enter Wednesday’s huge division battle with the Pittsburgh Penguins riding a six-game win streak.

Like Washington, Pittsburgh is also hot and carries a five-game win streak into the contest. The two rivals often provide plenty of entertainment when they meet, and Wednesday should be no different.

Aside from the two win streaks, the game carries a lot of meaning since Washington and Pittsburgh are tied with the Rangers in the Eastern Conference with 57 total points.

Washington hasn’t lost since December 29 and has two shutouts since then. The Caps have used a great combination of stellar defense and explosive offense to win games. They have scored at least four goals four times, and, aside from a 6-5 win over Toronto, have given up just four total goals.

Goalie Braden Holtby has been able to shake off an inconsistent start and is himself riding a three-game win streak. He’s allowed just one goal in the last three games. He’ll face a difficult task against the high-scoring Penguins.

Pittsburgh continues to lead the league in goals scored and is fourth in power play percentage. Sidney Crosby is back to playing like a superstar and leads the NHL with 26 goals.

Wednesday will mark the third meeting between the two teams this season. Pittsburgh opened the season with 3-2 shootout win at home, while Washington dominated in a 7-1 victory at Verizon Center in November.

Want your voice heard? Join the Stars and Sticks team!

A note to keep an eye on in the game — Alexander Ovechkin is currently sitting at 999 career points.

This article originally appeared on