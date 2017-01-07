Washington Capitals Look to Stay Hot in Ottawa

Can the Washington Capitals keep winning when they play in Ottawa Saturday night?

After struggling through some inconsistent play earlier in the year, things have started to turn around for the Washington Capitals. Saturday night they head north of the border to take on the Ottawa Senators.

Washington last met up with Ottawa on New Year’s Day and came out with a 2-1 victory. A pair of defensemen, Karl Alzner and Taylor Chorney, accounted for the scoring. Goaltender Braden Holtby turned away 23 of the 24 shots that he faced.

The Caps enter Saturday’s game with a four-game win streak. Washington has been very busy, playing three games already in the past week. The last victory came against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Verizon Center Thursday night. Columbus entered with a chance to tie the NHL record of 17 straight wins.

However, the Caps had different plans. They came out hot and played one of the most complete games of the year. They were strong in all aspects of the game and shut out the Blue Jackets 5-0. Holtby made 29 saves and two defensemen, John Carlson and Nate Schmidt, each had a goal and an assist.

Forward Justin Williams enters Saturday as one of the hottest players on the team. He started the season slow but has been on fire since the month of December. He currently has seven points in the last five games and has a goal in each of the last two.

Unlike Washington, Ottawa has been idle all week. The Senators haven’t played a game since the loss to the Caps on January 1. They enter Saturday on a three-game losing streak and will look to turn things around.

Defenseman Erik Karlsson leads the team with 32 points, including 25 assists. Kyle Turris is the top goal-scorer with 13.

With Washington currently fourth in the Metropolitan division and five points behind Columbus, every game is important. The Caps have a chance in Ottawa Saturday night to stay hot and string together a nice win streak of their own.

