Washington Capitals Look to Head into All-Star Break With Solid Week

The Washington Capitals will look to end the first half of the season with a strong showing.

Although this past week saw the Washington Capitals snap a nine-game winning streak, they still have the most points in the NHL and are playing the best hockey of anyone. They are currently riding a two- game win streak and have won 11 of their last 12.

Washington has also passed Columbus for first place in the Eastern Conference.

The upcoming week is shorter than normal, as the All-Star break begins Friday. However, while the week itself is short, the Caps still have three games that they will play in four days.

Washington will start the week with a home matchup against division foe Carolina. Washington has faced the Hurricanes twice on the road this season. They lost the first meeting 5-1, then won the second 4-3 in a shootout.

Following that home game the Caps will head back on the road to face Ottawa Tuesday. Playing back-to-back games are tricky, especially when there’s travel involved. Washington has had success against Ottawa so far this season though, picking up 2-1 and 1-0 victories.

The Capitals will wrap up the first half of the season with a road tilt Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils. Washington and New Jersey played back-to-back games at the end of December, with each team winning on the other’s home ice.

Washington will look to finish the first half of the season strong with three quality Eastern Conference wins in the upcoming week.

