Washington Capitals Look to Come Back From Break With Victory

The Washington Capitals had an impressive victory before the All-Star break and will look to do the same Tuesday night.

After a few days off for the All-Star festivities, the Washington Capitals will look continue their strong play for the second part of the season. Alexander Ovechkin and Braden Holtby were in LA for the action, but the rest of the team got to enjoy some much-needed time off.

First up for Washington is a road trip to Brooklyn to take on the Islanders.

The Capitals entered the break after an impressive 5-1 road victory against the Devils. Overall, the Caps won 13 of 15 games heading into the break. An overtime loss to the Penguins and a shutout against Ottawa were their only blemishes during that stretch.

A slow start to the season had some Washington fans worried, but the team has turned a corner and appears to be the most complete team in the NHL. The Caps have the top-ranked defense and are ranked No. 5 in goals scored per game.

Offense hasn’t been a problem lately for the Capitals, they have scored at least 4 four goals in 12 of the last 15 contests. Washington has been getting scoring from all four lines as well as the blueliners.

Tuesday will be the fifth and final meeting of the season between the Caps and the Isles. Each team has one a game at home and one on the road. The last meeting was December 27 in Brooklyn, a game the Islanders won 4-3.

The Islanders, like Washington, have been playing well, putting up a record of 6-2-2 in their last 10 games. John Tavares is up to 40 points on the season, while goalie Thomas Greiss has been a stone wall in front of the net. Greiss has won five of his last seven starts and has allowed just six total goals in the last five games.

Washington currently leads the Eastern Conference and will look to secure a victory against a Metropolitan division foe Tuesday night.

