Washington Capitals Get Second Straight Shutout in Victory Over Philadelphia

The Washington Capitals continued their stingy ways on Sunday.

In what’s becoming a trend, the Washington Capitals shut out an opponent. This time it was the Philadelphia Flyers falling 5-0 at the hands of the Caps. What was different however was the fact that star netminder Braden Holtby was on the bench watching while backup Philipp Grubauer held the Flyers scoreless.

Grubauer stopped all 24 shots that he faced and picked up his fifth consecutive victory.

The game started slow with a scoreless first period. Washington took the lead on the eventual game-winner when Andre Burakovsky scored midway through the second period with the Caps on the man advantage.

Although the one goal would be all the Caps would need, they really poured it on in the final frame.

Justin Williams scored less than two minutes into the third period. That was followed up two minutes later by a Matt Niskanen marker. The Washington blueliner wasn’t done and struck again two minutes later.

Williams added his second goal of the game to completely put the game away. Alexander Ovechkin recorded an assist in the game and extend his point streak to four games. Nicklas Backstrom continued his hot play and picked up an assist — giving him 11 points in the last six games.

The Caps stuck on one of their two power plays and connoted their strong play on the penalty kill, as Philadelphia was 0-for-5 on the power play.

With the win, the Capitals extended their win streak to nine games. They will be right back on the ice Monday with a tough game in Pittsburgh.

