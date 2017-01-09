Washington Capitals Finally Starting to Play Complete Hockey

With the start of a new year, the Washington Capitals have upped their game.

After playing some incosistent hockey to start the season, the Washington Capitals seem to have finally found their game. The Capitals have rounded into form, particularly recently, and are now playing the most complete hockey of the season.

Washington opened the first week of 2017 with four big wins, including a victory that snapped the 16-game win streak of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Since December 31, the Caps have a five-game win streak and have scored at least five goals in three of the last five contests.

What’s impressive about the way the Capitals are winning now is the fact that it’s not just superstars Alexander Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom who are producing. Sure, those guys have been good — Backstrom earned his 500th career assist Saturday against Ottawa and Ovechkin leads the team in goals — but it’s been production from some unexpected places that has fueled the recent success of the Caps.

Defensemen like Karl Alzner Demitry Orlov, and Nate Schmidt have been stepping up to provide secondary scoring. Also, bottom-six players like Jay Beagle, Daniel Winnik, and Lars Eller have been unsung heroes.

A mark of a good team is one that can get reliable scoring from all four lines. That’s exactly what the Capitals have started to enjoy.

Something else that’s helped the Capitals has been the play of the defense as a whole. Even when not scoring much, Washington has been able to pull out close games. Washington has beaten Ottawa twice in the last week by scores of 2-1 and 1-0.

Along with team defense, the Capitals have been fantastic on the penalty kill, ranking near the top of the league in that category.

Of course, an already strong defense is made even stronger by fantastic goaltending. Braden Holtby continues to be one of the top goalies in the league and is currently working on back-to-back shutouts.

Thanks to Holtby and the play of the defense Washington leads the league with an average of just two goals against.

It’s encouraging to see the Capitals win games different ways, instead of depending on just one style. One night they may score six goals, the next they may pitch a shutout in a 1-0 game. If Washington is going to get over the postseason hump, the type of complete hockey that’s being played now is going to have to continue.

