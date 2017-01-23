Washington Capitals Explode for Six Goals, Defeat Carolina

It was another offensive explosion for the Washington Capitals.

The Washington Capitals didn’t score first Monday night, but it didn’t matter in the end. The Caps had scored the opening goal in 10-straight games entering the contest with the Hurricanes. Despite going down by one early, Washington fought back and walked away with the 6-1 victory.

Jordan Stall scored on the power play just about five minutes into the game, but that was all Carolina would muster the rest of the night. Dmitry Orlov scored a power-play goal about seven minutes later and started the Washington barrage of goals.

It was once again the secondary scoring that paced the Caps.

Orlov led the way with two goals, including one on the power play. Andre Burakovsky recorded three assists and defenseman Karl Alzner had two.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Justin Williams each had multiple points with a goal and an assist.

Several Capitals players remained hot and kept streaks alive.

Nicklas Backstrom added a third-period assist to extend his points streak to 10 games. T.J. Oshie scored and now has a four-game goal streak. Alexander Ovechkin picked up an assist and extended his points streak to eight games. Burakovsky now has points in six straight contests.

It was an overall team game by Washington, as 12 different Capitals recorded a point.

Goaltender Braden Holtby was again spectacular. After allowing the early goal he was a stone wall the rest of the night. He finished with 25 saves to pick up the victory.

It was the eighth straight game in which the Caps scored at least four goals and the third time in four games they scored at least six.

