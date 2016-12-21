Washington Capitals deliver touching surprise to fan from United Arab Emirates

February is the NHL’s “Hockey Is For Everyone” month, meaning that the league will take extra measures to grow and develop interest in the sport among young people who may not otherwise get the opportunity to experience it.

With that in mind, the Washington Capitals took initiative and set up an awesome surprise for a young female fan from Abu Dhabi.

The fan, Fatima, plays for the United Arab Emirates women’s national team and gained some internet fame when former NHL star Peter Bondra shared this video of her skills on Twitter.

This is Fatima. She represents the UAE on their women's national team & it's safe to say she has better hands than me! @Capitals @MSE @NHL pic.twitter.com/m4N2IddeRl — Peter Bondra (@PeterBondra12) November 13, 2016

Bondra, a Capitals alum, got to know Fatima while coaching at a youth clinic in Abu Dhabi last month. He found out that she was a Caps fan and worked with the team — as well as Etihad Airways — to set up an awesome surprise for Fatima.

In partnership w/ @EtihadAirways, @MSE's Monumental Global Academies surprised Fatima to be part of Hockey Is For Everyone Month. #CapsHIFE pic.twitter.com/7StdzlXBBI — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 20, 2016

Fatima’s reaction says it all, so great job by the Caps with this gesture. If this is the bar that has been set, Hockey Is For Everyone Month is going to be quite incredible.