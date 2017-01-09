Washington Capitals Defeat Montreal for Sixth Straight Victory

The Washington Capitals got another strong defensive night to win their sixth straight game.

What seemed to be another low-scoring defensive night for the Washington Capitals suddenly turned into an offensive explosion in the third period. The Caps scored three goals in the final frame to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on the road Monday night.

Goaltender Braden Holtby had another great performance and nearly pulled out a third consecutive shutout. He allowed a Tomas Plekanec power-play goal seven minutes into the third period, and that was it. The star netminder stopped 22 shots en route to the victory.

With the game tied in the third period, the Capitals wasted no time grabbing the lead back. Evgeny Kuznetsov made a fantastic move around a defender and scored the eventual game-winner just over a minute after the Plekanec goal.

Kuznetsov later added an assist on Brett Connolly’s goal. After slumping for much of the year, the Russian now has multi-point games in three of his last four contests.

Later in the third period, Alexander Ovechkin beat Montreal goalie Carey Price with a slap shot on the power play. The goal was Oveckin’s 544th of his career, tying the great Maurice Richard. Ovechkin now has 999 points in his career and can ream the 1,000 point milestone Wednesday night at home against the Penguins.

Washington did get another great performance from its defense. Montreal was able to get just 23 shots off and converted just one of its four power play chances.

Want your voice heard? Join the Stars and Sticks team!

Suddenly one of the hottest teams in the league, the Caps head home to Verizon Center Wednesday night to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

This article originally appeared on