Washington Capitals Continue Goal Barrage, Defeat St. Louis 7-3

The Washington Capitals continued to stay hot on offense Thursday night.

After the epic 8-7 overtime loss in Pittsburgh Monday, it would not have been a surprise if the Washington Capitals had a bit of a letdown Thursday in St. Louis. However, that wasn’t the case. Washington played well from the start and dominated the Blues in a 7-3 victory.

Washington has been on an offensive tear and now has 25 goals in the last four games, including seven in each of the last two. The most amazing stat about that is the fact that superstar Alexander Ovechkin hasn’t scored a single one.

It’s been about getting production from all four lines, and that continued in St. Louis.

Andre Burakovsky got things started in the first period. Jay Beagle scored just two minutes later to put Washington up 2-0.

The Blues looked like they were going to make it a game when they cut the score to 2-1 after a Jayden Schwartz goal just 19 seconds into the second period. However, the Caps piled it on with four goals to close out the period.

T.J. Oshie, Brett Connolly, Marcus Johansson, and Justin Williams each added goals in the second period to pad the Washington lead.

Evgeny Kuznetsov added a goal in the third period before St. Louis added two to cut into the lead a bit.

Five Capitals recorded multiple points in the game. Ovechkin and Daniel Winnik both had two assists. Burakovsky, Oshie, and Kuznetsov each had a goal and an assist.

Goalie Braden Holtby stopped 22 of 25 shots while picking up the victory.

With the win and a Columbus loss Thursday, the Capitals currently sit in first place in the Eastern Conference. They will be off Friday before taking on the Stars in Dallas Saturday night.

