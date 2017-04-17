WATCH: Capitals goalie Braden Holtby comes way out of his net to stop breakaway

Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby came way out of his crease to stop a Toronto Maple Leafs breakaway opportunity during Monday's Game 3.

The chance came immediately after the Leafs killed a Capitals power play. Toronto's Mitch Marner appeared to have a clear path to the net, but Holtby charged out of his net and swept away the puck—an extraordinarily risky play, especially considering the speed at which it happened. It was pretty incredible.

Take a look.

Mitch Marner: Hey cool, a breakaway, lemme control the puck and then… Braden Holtby: HELLO HOW YOU DOIN pic.twitter.com/QuIf3vRfh4 — Shane O'Donnell (@shane1342o) April 18, 2017

The Capitals led 3-1 at the time, though the Leafs scored soon after to cut the deficit to one goal. The series was tied 1-1 entering Monday's game.

This article originally appeared on