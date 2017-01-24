Washington Capitals at Ottawa Senators Game Preview

The Ottawa Senators meet the hottest team in the NHL Tuesday night, Washington has won 12 of their last 13 games. The Senators will honor Bryan Murray prior to puck drop tonight. Washington Capitals Ottawa Senators

7:30PM Canadian Tire Centre

TV: RDS2 TSN5

Radio: TSN 1200 Ottawa

Ottawa Senators (25-15-5, 2rd in Atlantic Division 11th in the NHL)

Washington Capitals (32-9-6, 1st Metropolitan Division, 1st in the NHL)

Leading Scorers: Erik Karlsson (45 GP – 7G – 32A – 39PTS) Mark Stone (44P -16 G -19 A – 35 PTS) Mike Hoffman (41GP – 17G -17A 34PTS )

Injuries: Andrew Hammond,

Clarke MacArthur

The Senators will honour Bryan Murray prior to puck drop tonight. Murray’s name will appear on The Ring of Honour which is located in the 300 level of the Canadian Tire Centre. Murray had a 107-55-20 coaching record with the Senators before transitioning to the General Manger role. Murray is currently a Senior Hockey Adviser.

It's going to be a special night for the @Senators Tuesday. https://t.co/MGYNq3IE28 — NHL (@NHL) January 24, 2017

This is the third time this month the Senators will face the Capitals. Ottawa has lost the previous two meetings. It will be no easy task beating the Capitals tonight. Washington, are 12-0-2 in their last 14 games. The Caps have outscored opponents 65-27 during their 14-game run.

Mike Condon will make his 14th straight start and 23rd straight appearance in the Senators net looking to bounce back from Sunday nights 7-6 overtime loss.

Mike Hoffman will be a game-time decision tonight due to the flu. Mark Borowiecki will not dress tonight due to the flu.

Projected Lineup Senators

Ryan Dzingel – Kyle Turris – Bobby Ryan

Zack Smith– Derick Brassard – Mark Stone

Mike Hoffman– J.G. Pageau – Tom Pyatt

Chris Kelly- Curtis Lazar – Chris Neil

Marc Methot – Erik Karlsson

Dion Phaneuf – Cody Ceci

Fredrik Claesson– Chris Wideman

Mike Condon

