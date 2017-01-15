Vancouver Canucks Week 15 Preview: Schneider and Luongo Return

The Vancouver Canucks will face both of their former franchise goalies this week, as the Devils and Panthers come to town, with the Predators in between.

The Vancouver Canucks played only two games last week.

Although they lost both, they managed to get both to overtime, so they earn two points on the road. But their road record remains dismal: they’ve only won five out of 21 road games this season.

At home, they are a different team. Their 15-6-1 record at Rogers Arena rivals some of the best teams in the league. Vancouver’s home record is better than those of the Minnesota Wild, Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks, all of whom are well ahead of them in the standings.

Luckily, the Canucks will be at home for all three of their games this week. Still, we are halfway through the season and the trend of being great at home and awful on the road persists. It’s too late to dismiss it as “just one of those things.” Why do the Canucks struggle so much on the road?

Struggles on the road, struggles on the power play

One reason is the power play. It’s been a big weakness all season — 27th in the league at 13.7-percent. But at home it clicks at 16.9-percent (20th), compared to just 10.3-percent on the road.

In both games last week, the power play lost Vancouver a point. Tuesday against the Nashville Predators, they surrendered a shorthanded goal with two seconds left in overtime.

Against the Philadelphia Flyers, they did score a power play goal, plus another that came seconds after a penalty had expired. Still, the Flyers took two straight double minors early in the game, but with nearly eight minutes of power play time Vancouver could only scrape together a 1-0 lead.

Right now the Canucks’ power play is predictable, lacks any urgency or killer instinct, and often surrenders more goals than it scores.

Unfortunately, if you were hoping for a major shakeup with the man advantage, you will be disappointed:

Canucks PP1: Stecher on top, sedins right, Sutter netfront, baertschi in left side trigger. Pp2 – edler-granlund with megna, Horvat and loui — Jason Botchford (@botchford) January 14, 2017

Same personnel, except Alexander Edler and Troy Stecher have switched units once again.

PSA: #Canucks PP units do not include anyone named Rodin, although he is part of PK

Same units that essentially cashed in twice in Philly — Jon Abbott (@HockeyAbbs) January 14, 2017

Anton Rodin may finally draw back into the lineup — maybe even into the part of the lineup that gets to play, and not just sit on the bench. But for now, the Swedish Elite League’s reigning MVP will not get a chance to improve the Canucks’ ailing power play.

Sunday, Jan. 15: Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils

Judging only by this season’s results, the trade which sent Cory Schneider to the New Jersey Devils looks like a big win for Vancouver.

This season, Schneider’s save percentage is .909 — well below league average (.914) and far below his own career average (.923).

Meanwhile, Bo Horvat is leading the Canucks in goals and points. He is on pace for 24 goals, 32 assists, for 56 points. Believe it or not, but those numbers have Horvat flirting with first line level production.

So, judging only by this season Vancouver traded away a subpar goaltender for a first line center. Well done, Mike Gillis!

OK, to be fair this is painting the trade in the best possible light. Horvat is having his career best season, while Schneider is having his worst.

Still, the more time passes the better the trade looks. Giving away an elite goaltender for a ninth-overall pick was a stretch. But Horvat has made a habit of constantly exceeding expectations.

The Vancouver Canucks may not have outright won the trade. But this year may could mark the first time in a decade that someone other than Henrik Sedin or Daniel Sedin has led the team in scoring.

Horvat is the one making that happen. And he appears to be taking his line mate Sven Baertschi with him. With another elite goalie prospect in the pipes, few in Vancouver are complaining about trading away Schneider these days.

Predictions

Alex Hoegler:

New Jersey Devils 2 Vancouver Canucks 4

Both teams are sliding a bit, but it’s hard to go against a team that’s surprisingly dominant at home.

Janik Beichler:

New Jersey Devils 1 Vancouver Canucks 2

If the Canucks want to stay anywhere near the playoff spots, this is a must-win game. Yet, it will be close and might even go into overtime. Baertschi with the game-winner.

Gerald Morton:

New Jersey Devils 3 Vancouver Canucks 1

I know we’re supposed to be on board with the Horvat/Schneider thing now. But — how do I put this — NOOOOO. A franchise calibre goalie is worth more than a second line center. I don’t care how terrible the Devils are. As such, the Canucks continue to lose to their former goalies.

Jeff Godley:

New Jersey Devils 3 Vancouver Canucks 4

Both these teams are in the bottom-10 in scoring. So, naturally, they will combine for seven goals in this game.

Tuesday, Jan. 17: Canucks vs. Nashville Predators

Speaking of first-line center production, Ryan Johansen leads the Nashville Predators with 30 points in 43 games.

It’s worth mentioning, because he is tied in points with Horvat. Yet, most consider Johansen an undisputed number one center, whereas most people struggle to believe Horvat can attain first line status.

Johansen scored 63 points in his third season as a pro. Horvat is on pace for a similar number. Time will tell exactly what Horvat’s ceiling is, but calling him a first line center is becoming less and less of a reach.

Also, speaking of former Canucks, Yannick Weber now plays for the Preds after spending three seasons in Vancouver.

Nashville, of course, traded stud defenseman Shea Weber in the offseason. Just to confuse fans, this new Weber wears the number six, just as the old one did. Those with Shea Weber jerseys need only cover up the captain’s crest to stay relevant.

The new Weber is on Nashville’s bottom pairing, and also spends time on the second power play unit. He has just four points this season, but has played every game.

Beyond his name and number, there is small chance that fans mistake him for the old Weber.

Predictions

Alex:

Nashville Predators 3 Vancouver Canucks 2

We saw the Predators’ speed tire out the Canucks on Tuesday. Similar result.

Janik:

Nashville Predators 4 Vancouver Canucks 2

Another game they should win if they want to make the playoffs. But, the Predators are probably the better team right now. Shaky defence and a lack of offensive firepower result in a 4-2 loss.

Gerald:

Nashville Predators 0 Vancouver Canucks 1

Ryan Miller has a throwback game and somehow gets his super skinny twig legs on everything thrown near the net. Anton Rodin plays and finally gets a point on the only goal of the game.

Jeff:

Nashville Predators 3 Vancouver Canucks 2

Vancouver will lose another to Nashville, but will get an extra point for getting to overtime.

Friday, Jan. 20: Canucks vs. Florida Panthers

Remember the last time the Canucks played the Florida Panthers at home?

Two of the combatants from that feisty night last year were Erik Gudbranson and Jared McCann, who were traded for each other in the summer.

Gudbranson is unable to play, as he is nursing a significant wrist injury which will keep him out of the lineup for months.

McCann has spent significant time in the AHL this season, but is currently with the big club. He has four points in 23 games, and is skating on the Panthers’ third line with Michael Sgarbossa and Colton Sceviour.

McCann scored 18 points in his rookie season with Vancouver.

And of course, a game against the Panthers means Roberto Luongo returns to Vancouver.

Luongo is age 37, but rather than slow down, he continues to get better over time. It is now the third full season since he was traded, and those three seasons have been some of the best of his career. His save percentage has not been below .920 in a season since being traded.

Jaromir Jagr is not the only one defying his age.

Predictions

Alex:

Florida Panthers 3 Vancouver Canucks 4

The Sedins are a bit faster than Jaromir Jagr, and Roberto Luongo seems to hate Rogers Arena.

Janik:

Florida Panthers 3 Vancouver Canucks 2

Games against the Panthers are always exciting, thanks to Roberto Luongo. Lou will manage to take this one into OT, but can’t get the win. Anton Rodin scores the game-winner because why the hell not.

Gerald:

Florida Panthers 4 Vancouver Canucks 2

Between the curse of ex-goalies and Jaromir Jagr’s old man power there is no way to win this game.

Jeff:

Florida Panthers 2 Vancouver Canucks 3

The Panthers will probably be the better team in this game, but whichever Canucks goalie plays this game will deliver a five star performance and steal a win. Suddenly, the playoffs will be back in the conversation.

