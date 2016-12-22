Vancouver Canucks vs. Winnipeg Jets: Preview, Lineups
After a convincing home win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night, the Vancouver Canucks will try to… beat the Jets at home on Thursday night.
The Vancouver Canucks aren’t giving fans an answer to what their identity is. They’re going through a continuous pattern of playing poorly one night only to bounce back the next.
They dominated a surging Winnipeg Jets squad on Tuesday night, and will look to make it consecutive wins tonight.
Vancouver Canucks
OVERVIEW:
2016-17 Record: 14-16-3
Home Record: 10-5-2
2015-16 Record vs. Jets: 0-3-0
Goals For: 84
Goals Against: 101
Power Play: 14.3% (26th)
Penalty Kill: 80.2% (20th)
Leading Scorers: Daniel Sedin (33 GP – 10 G – 12 A — 22 PTS), Henrik Sedin (33 GP – 7 G – 15 A – 22 PTS) Bo Horvat (33 GP – 10 G – 11 A – 21 PTS)
Injuries: Erik Gudbranson (wrist, day-to-day), Philip Larsen (upper body, day-to-day), Alexander Edler (broken finger, late December/early January), Derek Dorsett (neck, out for season)
WHO’S ON OFFENCE:
Bo Horvat: Progress is becoming his middle name. Horvat is riding a four-game point streak with five points in those contests.
Daniel Sedin: He’s tied for first in scoring on the team. What else is new?
WHO’S ON DEFENCE:
Chris Tanev: The Canucks defence looked a lot more structured on Tuesday. Tanev’s return is that much of a difference.
WHO’S IN NET:
Ryan Miller: He’s 7-9-1 this season and hasn’t found any consistency. Nonetheless, he remains the starter.
PROJECTED LINEUP:
Daniel Sedin — Henrik Sedin — Jannik Hansen
Markus Granlund — Brandon Sutter — Loui Eriksson
Sven Baertschi— Bo Horvat — Alex Burrows
Brendan Gaunce — Michael Chaput — Jayson Megna
Ben Hutton — Chris Tanev
Luca Sbisa — Troy Stecher
Alex Biega — Nikita Tryamkin
Ryan Miller
Jacob Markstrom
Winnipeg Jets
OVERVIEW:
2016-17 Record: 15-17-3
Away Record: 5-11-2
2015-16 Record vs. Canucks: 3-0-0
Goals For: 91
Goals Against: 104
Power Play: 14.9% (25th)
Penalty Kill: 76% (28th)
Leading Scorers: Mark Scheifele (32 GP – 14 G -16 A – 30 PTS), Patrik Laine (35 GP -18 G -11 A – 29 PTS), Nikolaj Ehlers (35 GP – 7 G -19 A – 26 PTS)
Injuries: Injuries: Alexander Burmistrov (upper body, day-to-day), Nic Petan (lower body, day-to-day), Tyler Myers (lower body, day-to-day), Joel Armia (lower body, day-to-day), Shawn Matthias (lower body, day-to-day)
WHO’S ON OFFENCE:
Patrik Laine: The Canucks could have used his talents if they wound up with the second pick. He gets a chance to hurt his could-have-been club.
Mark Scheifele: The Canucks neutralized him on Tuesday, but guys like Scheifele tend to bounce back from disappointing performances.
WHO’S ON DEFENCE:
Dustin Byfuglien: As long as he doesn’t plant himself in the Canucks crease a la the 2010 NHL playoffs, they’ll be happy.
WHO’S IN NET:
Connor Hellebuyck: He struggled on Tuesday night and hasn’t shown any consistency this season.
PROJECTED LINEUP:
Nikolaj Ehlers – Mark Scheifele — Blake Wheeler
Mathieu Perreault – Bryan Little — Patrik Laine
Brandon Tanev – Adam Lowry — Drew Stafford
Marko Dano – Andrew Copp — Chris Thorburn
Josh Morrissey – Dustin Byfuglien
Tobias Enstrom – Jacob Trouba
Ben Chariot– Paul Postma
Connor Hellebuyck
Michael Hutchinson