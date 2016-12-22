Vancouver Canucks vs. Winnipeg Jets: Preview, Lineups

After a convincing home win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night, the Vancouver Canucks will try to… beat the Jets at home on Thursday night.

The Vancouver Canucks aren’t giving fans an answer to what their identity is. They’re going through a continuous pattern of playing poorly one night only to bounce back the next.

They dominated a surging Winnipeg Jets squad on Tuesday night, and will look to make it consecutive wins tonight.

Vancouver Canucks

OVERVIEW:

2016-17 Record: 14-16-3

Home Record: 10-5-2

2015-16 Record vs. Jets: 0-3-0

Goals For: 84

Goals Against: 101

Power Play: 14.3% (26th)

Penalty Kill: 80.2% (20th)

Leading Scorers: Daniel Sedin (33 GP – 10 G – 12 A — 22 PTS), Henrik Sedin (33 GP – 7 G – 15 A – 22 PTS) Bo Horvat (33 GP – 10 G – 11 A – 21 PTS)

Injuries: Erik Gudbranson (wrist, day-to-day), Philip Larsen (upper body, day-to-day), Alexander Edler (broken finger, late December/early January), Derek Dorsett (neck, out for season)

WHO’S ON OFFENCE:

Bo Horvat: Progress is becoming his middle name. Horvat is riding a four-game point streak with five points in those contests.

Daniel Sedin: He’s tied for first in scoring on the team. What else is new?

WHO’S ON DEFENCE:

Chris Tanev: The Canucks defence looked a lot more structured on Tuesday. Tanev’s return is that much of a difference.

WHO’S IN NET:

Ryan Miller: He’s 7-9-1 this season and hasn’t found any consistency. Nonetheless, he remains the starter.

PROJECTED LINEUP:

Daniel Sedin — Henrik Sedin — Jannik Hansen

Markus Granlund — Brandon Sutter — Loui Eriksson

Sven Baertschi— Bo Horvat — Alex Burrows

Brendan Gaunce — Michael Chaput — Jayson Megna

Ben Hutton — Chris Tanev

Luca Sbisa — Troy Stecher

Alex Biega — Nikita Tryamkin

Ryan Miller

Jacob Markstrom



Winnipeg Jets

OVERVIEW:

2016-17 Record: 15-17-3

Away Record: 5-11-2

2015-16 Record vs. Canucks: 3-0-0

Goals For: 91

Goals Against: 104

Power Play: 14.9% (25th)

Penalty Kill: 76% (28th)

Leading Scorers: Mark Scheifele (32 GP – 14 G -16 A – 30 PTS), Patrik Laine (35 GP -18  G -11 A  – 29 PTS), Nikolaj Ehlers (35 GP – 7 G -19 A – 26  PTS)

Injuries: Injuries: Alexander Burmistrov (upper body, day-to-day), Nic Petan (lower body, day-to-day), Tyler Myers (lower body, day-to-day), Joel Armia (lower body, day-to-day), Shawn Matthias (lower body, day-to-day)

WHO’S ON OFFENCE:

Patrik Laine: The Canucks could have used his talents if they wound up with the second pick. He gets a chance to hurt his could-have-been club.

Mark Scheifele: The Canucks neutralized him on Tuesday, but guys like Scheifele tend to bounce back from disappointing performances.

WHO’S ON DEFENCE:

Dustin Byfuglien: As long as he doesn’t plant himself in the Canucks crease a la the 2010 NHL playoffs, they’ll be happy.

WHO’S IN NET:

Connor Hellebuyck: He struggled on Tuesday night and hasn’t shown any consistency this season.

PROJECTED LINEUP:

Nikolaj Ehlers – Mark Scheifele  — Blake Wheeler

Mathieu Perreault – Bryan Little  — Patrik Laine

Brandon Tanev – Adam Lowry  — Drew Stafford

Marko Dano – Andrew Copp — Chris Thorburn

Josh Morrissey – Dustin Byfuglien

Tobias Enstrom – Jacob Trouba

Ben Chariot– Paul Postma

Connor Hellebuyck

Michael Hutchinson

