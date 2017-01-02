Vancouver Canucks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Preview, Lineups

What an end to 2016 for the Vancouver Canucks, who bring a three-game winning streak into 2017. Can they keep it going against the Colorado Avalanche?

The Vancouver Canucks will try to put together their second four-game winning streak of the season when they host the last-placed Colorado Avalanche. Will they be able to take care of an old Northwest Division foe?

Vancouver Canucks

OVERVIEW:

2016-17 Record: 17-18-3

Home Record: 12-6-2

2015-16 Record vs. Avalanche: 2-1-0

Goals For: 94

Goals Against: 114

Power Play: 13.8% (28th)

Penalty Kill: 80.4% (21st)

Leading Scorers: Bo Horvat (38 GP – 10 G -15 A – 25 PTS), Henrik Sedin (38 GP - 9 G – 15 A – 24 PTS), Daniel Sedin (38 GP – 10 G -12 A - 22 PTS)

Injuries: Jannik Hansen (knee, day-to-day), Erik Gudbranson (wrist, indefinite), Derek Dorsett (neck, out for season), Philip Larsen (upper body, day-to-day)

WHO’S ON OFFENCE:

Bo Horvat: You better Bo-lieve it. The Canucks’ 2013 first-round pick is now the team’s leading scorer. With nine points in as many games, Horvat is overdue for a promotion to the top line.

Henrik Sedin: Though he only has two points in his last five games, Henrik has remained a mega force for the Canucks. He and Loui Eriksson are slowly coming along together. That counts for something, right?

WHO’S ON DEFENCE:

Chris Tanev: Another impressive showing for Tanev on Tuesday night, logging 22:57 time on ice while keeping Connor McDavid’s high-flying Oilers’ offence in check.

WHO’S IN NET:

Ryan Miller: Miller won his last two starts of 2016, allowing just three goals on 63 shots during those games. Sign of a turnaround, or just a lucky break? His performance in the coming month will determine if he remains with the team or becomes trade bait.

PROJECTED LINEUP:

Daniel Sedin – Henrik Sedin — Jayson Megna

Loui Eriksson – Brandon Sutter — Markus Granlund

Sven Baertschi – Bo Horvat — Alexandre Burrows

Brendan Gaunce – Michael Chaput  — Jack Skille

Alexander Edler – Troy Stecher

Luca Sbisa – Chris Tanev

Ben Hutton – Nikita Tryamkin

Ryan Miller

Jacob Markstrom

Colorado Avalanche

OVERVIEW:

2016-17 Record: 12-23-1

Away Record: 8-10-0

2015-16 Record vs. Canucks: 1-2-0

Goals For: 74

Goals Against: 122

Power Play: 13.1% (29th)

Penalty Kill: 79% (25th)

Leading Scorers: Nathan MacKinnon (36 GP – 9 G -16 A -25 PTS), Matt Duchene (32 GP – 13 G - 11 A – 24 PTS), Tyson Barrie (36 GP - 2 G -17 A -19 PTS)

Injuries: Semyon Varlamov (groin, day-to-day), Erik Johnson (out until late January)

WHO’S ON OFFENCE:

Nathan MacKinnon: The 2013 first-overall pick is one of the few bright spots on the NHL’s worst team. MacKinnon has been held pointless in five out of his last seven games, so the Canucks better be ready to face the motivated star.

Matt Duchene: Duchene’s breakaway speed will present a nice challenge for the Canucks defence, which usually has problems keeping up with these sorts of players. It’ll be interesting to see if Troy Stecher can handle the seasoned veteran.

WHO’S ON DEFENCE:

Tyson Barrie: While the Avalanche have struggled mightily, Barrie has played like a Norris-caliber defenceman. He’s a lethal threat on the power play and is responsible in his own end. Barrie has six points in his last four games.

WHO’S IN NET:

Calvin Pickard: It’s his crease until Varlamov returns. Pickard has lost eight out of his last nine games played, and posted a woeful .883 save percentage in the month of December. But 2017’s a new year, right?

PROJECTED LINEUP:

Gabriel Landeskog – Nathan MacKinnon – Mikko Rantanen

Mikhail Grigorenko – Matt Duchene – Rene Bourque

Blake Comeau – Carl Soderberg  — Jarome Iginla

Cody McLeod – John Mitchell – Andreas Martinsen

Fedor Tyutin – Tyson Barrie

Francois Beauchemin – Nikita Zadorov

Patrick Wiercioch – Eric Gelinas

Calvin Pickard

Jeremy Smith

