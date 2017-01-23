Vancouver Canucks Suffering From Case of Lost Identity

Despite being on pace for 87 points in 2016-17, few in the hockey community are truly taking the Vancouver Canucks seriously. In fact, GM Jim Benning’s unorthodox re-tool has left many fans scratching their heads, resulting in more questions than answers.

What are the Vancouver Canucks?

Right now, they’re 2nd in the Western Conference with 17 wins at home (Chicago leads the way with 18). In total last season, they won just 15 times at Rogers Arena.

At the same time, they won five times on the road. That’s last in the NHL.

To the naked eye, Vancouver’s a glass half full vs. glass half empty team.

If you extrapolate their current pace, they’ll finish with 87 points. This, after a 9-game losing streak and winning 3 games in a row in regulation just once.

The Canucks are one of the best stories in the NHL with Columbus and Edmonton.

Like a meteor being sucked into the earth’s gravitational pull, the Canucks must prepare for a crash landing.

19 of their 34 remaining games are away from home, where they’re dreadful. Bo Horvat and Henrik Sedin are the points leaders on the team and they may not hit 50 points. Since December 1st, the Power Play is clicking at less than 12%.

Their core is stale and management has traded away lots of draft picks. The list of negatives for the Canucks, unfortunately, goes on and on.

SAVING GRACES

This summer, the Vegas Golden Knights will pry at least one player from each franchise. It’s well-known that most teams will be attempting to use this to rid themselves of bad contracts. Vancouver’s no exception. As currently constructed, Vancouver will have over $40 Million in cap space come next summer. The Sedin brothers are Unrestricted Free Agents in 2018. Since September 2015, three defensemen have given hope to Canuck fans that the blue line is not a worry going forward. Ben Hutton, Olli Juolevi, and Troy Stecher.

AVOIDING CATASTROPHE

