Vancouver Canucks Steal a Point, Lose to Predators in OT

Brandon Sutter tied the game with 49 seconds remaining, but the Vancouver Canucks surrendered a last-second shorthanded goal in overtime.

Last time the Vancouver Canucks had a winning streak snapped, they went on to lose nine games in a row.

It may be early to say that history is repeating itself. But the Canucks dropped a second straight game tonight versus the Nashville Predators.

Vancouver caught a break when an early, when an opening goal for Nashville was waved off, after it was ruled Filip Forsberg tipped the puck with a high stick. However, they did not take advantage of the second chance — they managed just four shots on Pekka Rinne in the first period.

Rookie Austin Watson got the Preds on the board for real in the second period. A shot from Mike Fisher hit the backboards and bounced onto the Watson’s stick in front. With Ryan Miller out of position, Watson tapped the puck home for his third goal of the season.

Shots were 11-10 for the Canucks in the second.

Vancouver had a power play chance late in the third period, but could not convert. With two minutes remaining, coach Willie Desjardins pulled Miller. After a good shift for the Sedin line plus Bo Horvat, Brandon Sutter jumped on the ice for the final minute. With less than a minute remaining, Sutter finally got the Canucks on the board with a tying goal.

Vancouver looked like they had a golden opportunity to snag the extra point when Mattias Ekholm took a penalty at the 3:20 mark of overtime. Instead, after the power play again failed to score, Nashville forced a turnover in their own zone. Roman Josi and Calle Jarnkrok went in on a two man breakaway. Josi fed the puck to Jarnkrok, and he beat the buzzer and the goaltender to secure the win for the Preds.

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Predators 0 1 0 1 2 Canucks 0 0 1 0 1

Brandon Sutter C, Vancouver Canucks 20 The Canucks’ lone goal was Sutter’s 11th on the season. The center also added four hits and won 62-percent of his faceoffs.

The Vancouver Canucks will try to get back on the winning trail on the second game of this road trip. They head to the east coast to take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

