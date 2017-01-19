Vancouver Canucks Recall D Jordan Subban from Utica Comets

The Vancouver Canucks have recalled defenceman Jordan Subban from the Utica Comets. Finally.

This is a moment Vancouver Canucks fans have been waiting for. Jordan Subban has been recalled from the AHL Utica Comets ahead of Friday’s match-up against the Florida Panthers.

Unfortunately, that does not mean we will see Subban in game action.

As outlined by Canucks Army’s Jeremy Davis, the Canucks had to demote Andrey Pedan to Utica today. Had they kept him around in Vancouver, he would have had to pass waivers the next time the Canucks decided to send him down.

So, Subban is really just coming to Vancouver to fill Pedan’s spot in the press box.

Still, many Canucks fans have been waiting for the day Subban would be recalled to the NHL, mostly because of his offensive potential.

The 2015-16 season was Subban’s rookie year in the AHL. He had 11 goals and 36 points that season, ranking fifth on the Comets.

After 34 games in 2016-17, the 21-year-old has nine goals and 22 points. A right-shooting defenceman with offensive ability is something many NHL teams covet, and if it was all about offence, Subban would have been recalled a long time ago.

Unfortunately, there are still holes in his defensive game. At 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, Subban is trying to prove that undersized D-men can succeed in the pro game, but he is still a work in progress.

With that in mind, it would be great to see what Subban can do at the NHL level. But, we likely won’t get to see it. The Canucks currently have six healthy defencemen on the roster, and Philip Larsen could return soon.

Unless there is another injury — which can and does happen frequently — Subban could get his chance.

Just don’t hold your breath.

