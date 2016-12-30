Vancouver Canucks Rally to Beat Anaheim Ducks in Overtime

Eriksson scored a goal and set up the overtime winner, as the Vancouver Canucks won their second straight game against California.

2016 has not been a banner year for the Vancouver Canucks, but they are closing out it’s final week in style.

Two nights ago, they hung on to beat the Kings in their first game after Christmas. Tonight, Vancouver came back from 2-0 down to beat the Anaheim Ducks in overtime.

How many times have the Canucks won a game in which they gave up the first goal? We’ve lost count.

While they did give up the loser point to a division rival, the Canucks still got the last laugh against Ryan Kesler and Kevin Bieksa.

To start with, though, it was the Ducks who were laughing. Despite two Anaheim penalties in first five minutes, the Canucks power play was a liability and not an advantage. Not only did they fail to score, but they quickly surrendered the game’s first goal, shorthanded. Ryan Getzlaf beat Ryan Miller with a quick shot from the slot.

The Ducks extended their lead early in the second period. Rickard Rakell earned his team-leading 16th goal just 52 seconds in.

Willie Desjardins challenged the goal for goaltender interference. Although the replay showed that Rakell’s stick struck Miller’s pad, which in turn knocked the puck in, the goal stood. The goal was initally awarded to Hampus Lindholm, but after was given to Rakell, despite him never touching the puck.

Cue Another Comeback

After three failed power plays — including a shorthanded goal — the Canucks cashed in on their fourth. Loui Eriksson scored a goal with the man advantage for the second straight game:

RT & FAV if you're wild like that pic.twitter.com/yZ6gPIU3HA — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 31, 2016

Ben Hutton was given the goal, but the NHL (correctly) awarded it to Eriksson after the game.

Early in the third period, Jack Skille picked up his own rebound and buried it to tie the game. Although he did not pick up an assist, Bo Horvat deserves huge credit for helping to set it up. Before the puck got to Skille, Horvat made this incredible play behind the net:

Horvat didn't get an assist on Skille's goal.

Horvat should have gotten two. pic.twitter.com/ZsudGoUpG9 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 31, 2016

Speaking of “incredible plays”, how about this save from Miller?

Miller finished with 24 saves on the evening, and his second straight win.

Overtime got off to a plodding start. With only two minutes left, though, the pace picked up. It all led to this two-on-one chance for Eriksson and Henrik Sedin:

"Loui made a great pass over and I put it in. It hit the middle bar. Nice win for us after a slow start." – Henrik Sedin pic.twitter.com/RwvNmmy3X9 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 31, 2016

The Captain needs just six more points to become the Canucks’ first player to score 1000 points. 2017 will be a happy new year.

Both Eriksson and Henrik have goals in two straight games. More importantly, the Canucks have wins in those two games!

Final Score:

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Canucks 0 1 1 1 3 Ducks 1 1 0 0 2

Canucks Player of the Game:

Loui Eriksson LW, Vancouver Canucks 21 Eriksson scored a tip-in goal in the second and then set up Henrik for the overtime winner, giving him three points in a two games. Time for a Swedish reunion on the top line?

The Vancouver Canucks will bid their final farewell to 2016 tomorrow evening. They will be in Edmonton to face the Oilers.

