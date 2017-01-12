Vancouver Canucks Pro Scout Watching Landeskog, Duchene

The Vancouver Canucks are looking for top-six scorers and may have found some trade targets in Colorado.

When Colorado Avalanche forwards Matt Duchene and Gabriel Landeskog seemingly became available, I wrote about why the Vancouver Canucks could target them. Today, BSNAvalanche shared what scouts are attending Colorado’s game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Follow-up: MTL/VAN//PHI have sent regular Pro Scouts

CAR has sent Scout/Advisor Joe Nieuwendyk

PIT has sent Director of Pro Scouting — BSNAvalanche (@BSNAvalanche) January 12, 2017

Along with scouts from Pittsburgh, Carolina, Montreal and Philadelphia — all Eastern Conference teams — a pro scout from Vancouver is in attendance. In all likelihood, he is watching for Duchene and Landeskog.

For all we know, Vancouver could be interested in any Avalanche player.

However, the Avs are looking for defensive help, so the Canucks won’t be scouting Colorado’s defencemen. Of the forwards, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen are likely untouchable, and the rest just wouldn’t make sense for Vancouver.

Duchene and Landeskog, on the other hand, are very interesting players.

The Canucks have been looking for a top-six left winger since the beginning of the season. Daniel Sedin is on the decline and Sven Baertschi might not be up for the task. Hence, Landeskog could be a huge help.

As to Duchene, the Canadian centre could be exactly what the Canucks will otherwise be looking for at the 2017 draft.

With Henrik Sedin declining, the Canucks will need a new top-line centre soon. Bo Horvat might become the one filling that role for the next few years if Vancouver fails to add a new player, but he probably wouldn’t be the best solution. Duchene could help.

The Vancouver Canucks have made many questionable decisions over the past couple of years, but trading for one of Landeskog and Duchene would be huge.

The problem, as always, is the price. Colorado is in a position where they want to make a change after years of disappointments. However, they also know the value of their captain and their No. 1 centre.

Neither Landeskog nor Duchene would be cheap — the Canucks might have to start with Ben Hutton, then add a first-round pick and a top prospect, and the Avs might still say no.

Blockbuster trades like these are never easy, but it is great to see the Canucks considering it.

This article originally appeared on