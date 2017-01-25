Vancouver Canucks Game Day: Playoffs on the Line vs. Avalanche

The Vancouver Canucks continue this short road trip with a stop in the Mile High City, to take on the Colorado Avalanche with a playoff spot on the line.

Sunday night’s loss could be one of the Vancouver Canucks most inspiring or uninspiring efforts, depending on how you want to look at it.

They battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks, only to allow two goals in the final minute in a 4-2 defeat.

Every point is significant at this point of the season – especially in a tight Western Conference playoff race. The Canucks knew it would take a performance-of-the-season to win in Chicago, but losing out on a crucial point really hurt them.

With that game behind them, the Canucks will attempt to sweep the Colorado Avalanche in the season series tonight. Colorado is far-and-away the NHL’s worst team, with a 13-30-2 record and minus-62 goal differential.

Colorado is playing for pride at this point, but the Canucks are fighting for their playoff lives, and they can’t afford to squander any more easy points.

Vancouver Canucks

OVERVIEW:

2016-17 Record: 22-20-6

Away Record: 5-14-3

2015-16 Record vs. Avalanche: 2-1-0

Goals For: 116

Goals Against: 135

Power Play: 13.6% (29th)

Penalty Kill: 79.8% (22nd)

Leading Scorers: Bo Horvat (48 GP – 14G – 17 A – 31 PTS), Henrik Sedin (48 GP – 11 G – 20 A – 31 PTS), Daniel Sedin (46 GP – 11 G – 15 A – 26 PTS).

Injuries: Alexander Edler (hand, day-to-day), Anton Rodin (knee, day-to-day), Ben Hutton (upper body, day-to-day), Jannik Hansen (knee, day-to-day), Erik Gudbranson (wrist, indefinite), Derek Dorsett (neck, out for season), Philip Larsen (upper body, day-to-day)

WHO’S ON OFFENCE:

Bo Horvat: After going three games without a point, Horvat scored on Sunday against Chicago. He has a goal and one assist in two meetings with the Avalanche this season.

Henrik Sedin: Mr. 1,001 and counting had a pair of assists in the Jan. 2 meeting against the Avalanche and is on a five-game point streak (two goals, three assists.)

WHO’S ON DEFENCE:

Troy Stecher: It’ll be interesting to see how he follows up arguably his best game as a Canuck. Against the powerhouse ‘Hawks, Stecher had a goal, three shots and logged 22:41 against the offensive juggernaut.

WHO’S IN NET:

Jacob Markstrom: Ryan Miller is hotter than ever, but Markstrom gets the start tonight. Miller will get the start in Arizona.

PROJECTED LINEUP:

Daniel Sedin — Henrik Sedin — Loui Eriksson

Sven Baertschi — Bo Horvat — Alexandre Burrows

Markus Granlund — Brandon Sutter — Jayson Megna

Brendan Gaunce — Michael Chaput — Jack Skille

Alexander Edler — Troy Stecher

Luca Sbisa — Chris Tanev

Nikita Tryamkin — Alex Biega

Jacob Markstrom

Ryan Miller

Colorado Avalanche

OVERVIEW:

2016-17 Record: 13-30-2

Home Record: 5-17-1

2015-16 Record vs. Canucks: 1-2-0

Goals For: 91

Goals Against: 153

Power Play: 14.6% (26th)

Penalty Kill: 78.9% (25th)

Leading Scorers: Nathan MacKinnon (45 GP – 11 G – 21 A – 32 PTS), Matt Duchene (40 GP – 15 G - 13 A – 28 PTS), Tyson Barrie (42 GP - 3 G – 20 A – 23 PTS)

Injuries: Erik Johnson (leg, out until mid-February), Semyon Varlamov (groin, day-to-day), Tyson Barrie (lower body, day-to-day), Rene Bourque (lower body, day-to-day), Matt Duchene (illness, day-to-day)

WHO’S ON OFFENCE:

Nathan MacKinnon: MacKinnon has been one of the few bright spots in a dark hockey season for the Mile High City. He has one goal and six assists in his last seven games.

Matt Duchene: The subject of many trade rumors, Duchene’s sure keeping his stock high. He has four points in his last three games and is on pace for a 29-goal, 54-point season.

WHO’S ON DEFENCE:

Tyson Barrie: Another standout on an otherwise porous team, Barrie is third in team scoring with three goals and 23 points. The Victoria native also scored a goal in the Jan. 2 meeting against Vancouver.

WHO’S IN NET:

Calvin Pickard: He hasn’t done his job filling in for Semyon Varlamov, to say the least. Pickard is 7-12-1 with a woeful 3.01 goals against average and .904 save percentage.

PROJECTED LINEUP:

Mikhail Grigorenko – Nathan MacKinnon – Mikko Rantanen

Gabriel Landeskog – Matt Duchene – Matthiew Nieto

Blake Comeau – Carl Soderberg  — Andreas Martinsen

Joe Colborne – John Mitchell – Jarome Iginla

Francois Beauchemin – Cody Goloubef

Fedor Tyutin – Nikita Zadorov

Patrick Wiercioch – Eric Gelinas

Calvin Pickard

Spencer Martin

Now or Never

The Canucks (50 points) are a point behind both the St. Louis Blues and Calgary Flames for the two wild card spots. However, the Los Angeles Kings (48 points), Winnipeg Jets (also 48), and Dallas Stars (47 points), are also chasing the Blues and Flames.

Vancouver has to outmuscle a handful of teams that are younger, faster and more equipped to get through these long, grinding journeys. The time for Vancouver to start picking up pace in the standings is now.

A slump between now and the Feb. 28 trade deadline would probably make the Canucks turn into sellers, with Alexandre Burrows and Ryan Miller being attractive trade chips. But if the Canucks keep up with the other playoff hopefuls, perhaps Jim Benning will bring in a name or two to load up on a postseason run.

The Canucks sit at 22-20-6 right now. Remember, in the John Tortorella season, this team was 26-17-9. We know what happened after that.

There is plenty of time for the Canucks to either gain more ground in the playoff race or fall apart so much, they have to sell off their assets. Either way, it’s time to start winning more and now.

Broadcast Info

Vancouver Canucks vs. Colorado Avalanche – 6:30 PM PT



Pepsi Center— Denver, Colorado

TV: SNP, ALT

Radio: TSN1040

Online Streaming: Rogers GameCentre LIVE, NHL.TV

Predictions

Alex:

Vancouver Canucks 4 Colorado Avalanche 2

Vancouver has dominated the Avs this year, and they simply have the better team. Colorado looks like its given up on the season.

Gerald:

Vancouver Canucks 3 Colorado Avalanche 1

x

The Beichler Blogging Bowl returns. The Avs are a mess. The Canucks continue to win. Everyone gets there hopes up. Soon hopes are dashed. Everyone gets sad.

Janik:

Vancouver Canucks 3 Colorado Avalanche 2

Against the worst team in the league, the Canucks need a win. And we know the Canucks have all it takes to beat the Avs. (Although I admit it doesn’t take much.)

Daniel with the game-winner.

Jeff:

Vancouver Canucks 4 Colorado Avalanche 1

With the Flames losing last night, the Canucks have a chance to climb into a playoff spot. Against an Avs team that they’ve already beaten twice this season, they’ll seize that opportunity.

This article originally appeared on