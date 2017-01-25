Vancouver Canucks: Four Possible Trade Destinations for Ryan Miller

Though Ryan Miller is carrying the Vancouver Canucks with an impressive January, it may be best for the team to deal him at the trade deadline

The Vancouver Canucks front office and ownership can say “mission accomplished,” right now. That is, this team is competitive and in the playoff race. They sit one point behind the Calgary Flames for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference – with three games in hand.

And that’s mostly because of goalie Ryan Miller, who has gone 5-1-2 in January with a .945 save percentage and two shutouts. So why would the Canucks want to trade the best and hottest player on their team, when the playoffs are in sight?

Well, at this point during the forgetful 2013-14 season, the Canucks stood at 26-17-9. They went 9-18-2 after that, missing the playoffs and eventually landing the sixth-overall pick in the 2014 Draft.

If recent history is an indication of anything, the Canucks will miss the playoffs and become sellers at the trade deadline. If that’s the case, Miller will be their best bargaining chip, and many playoff contenders could feel enticed to making a trade.

Here is a look at four teams that could be trading partners with Vancouver, and what the Canucks could get in return.

New York Islanders

After a miserable start to their 2016-17 season that saw them in the Eastern Conference basement, the Islanders are now 20-17-9, and just four points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for the final playoff spot.

They could surely use an upgrade in goal. Thomas Greiss is the number one goalie with a 12-7-3 record, and his 2.32 goals against average and .928 save percentage is solid, not great. The Isles could at least use insurance and a veteran who could push Greiss.

But the Islanders are still rebuilding on the fly, so they may not be able to offer the Canucks much. It may be enough to get a “yes” from general manager Jim Benning, though.

Canucks get 2017 2nd Rd. Pick, 2017 3rd Rd. Pick Islanders get G Ryan Miller

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets were supposed to not only be a playoff team in 2017, but a Stanley Cup contender as well. Their rebuilding plan has been prolonged from inconsistent goaltending. The tandem of Connor Hellebuyck and Michael Hutchinson has disappointed so much, the team was forced to recall Ondrej Pavelec from the minors to find a solution.

Giving up 3.06 goals a game has ruined marvelous seasons from rising stars Mark Scheifele, Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers. If the Jets stay in playoff contention, they’ll need a significant upgrade in net.

Winnipeg sits at 22-5-4 – three points behind the eighth-seeded Calgary Flames and five behind the seventh-placed St. Louis Blues. Luckily for the Canucks, one might think the Jets could overpay. They are loaded with NHL-ready players and intriguing prospects. Another top-five pick won’t do much for the Jets, who are supposed to be competing now and not in five years.

The Jets will have to make some moves to land Miller, but Pavelec can be sent back to the minors and finding a trade partner for Hutchinson shouldn’t be too difficult.

Canucks get 2017 2nd Rd. Pick, LW Brendan Lemieux Jets get G Ryan Miller

Philadelphia Flyers

Despite terrorizing opponents with their insane depth of 20-goal scorers, the Flyers aren’t scaring their opponents when it comes to scoring on them. Philadelphia is allowing 3.13 goals per game (fourth-worst in the NHL). Those numbers have to change if they want to make the playoffs and take a run at the Stanley Cup.

Starter Steve Mason is mediocre at best with a 15-15-6 record, 2.92 goals against average and .899 save percentage. Miller would instantly give the Flyers a reliable number one – something that could help in a stacked Metropolitan Division that includes the Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals.

General manager Ron Hextall loves to be aggressive at the trade deadline, like his predecessor, Paul Holmgren. The Flyers don’t have much to offer up for prospects, but you can bet Benning will happily load up on as many draft picks as he can.

Canucks get 2017 1st Rd. Pick, 2017 3rd Rd. Pick Flyers get G Ryan Miller

Dallas Stars

The Stars are failing miserably to build off of a Central Division-winning season. They sit at 19-20-10, but are just three points behind the Calgary Flames with two games in hand. A playoff spot is in reach for them, but they probably won’t get there without an upgrade in goal.

Dallas is allowing 3.15 goals per game, and their goalies (Kari Lehtonen and Antti Niemi), have combined for a woeful .896 save percentage — fourth worst in the NHL.

Eklund from Hockey Buzz had this to say about Miller going to the Dallas Stars back in December:

It’s widely known that Ruff and Miller were very tight in Buffalo and the Stars aren’t a team that is going to be accepting anything shy of some playoff success. All indications are this is a deal that could get done in January…

Though the clock is ticking for this deal to take place in January, there’s no reason to believe the Canucks and Stars couldn’t get this done in February.

Vancouver would surely have to take back Lehtonen or Niemi in return, assuming the Stars don’t flip one of them to another team.

Both are slated to become free agents in 2018, and Benning is better off getting future assets for Miller by holding onto a veteran goalie for one year.

Dallas makes the most sense for Ryan Miller, but what would a trade look like?

Canucks get G Kari Lehtonen, 2018 1st Rd. Pick Stars get G Ryan Miller

