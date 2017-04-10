Vancouver Canucks Fire Coach Willie Desjardins After Three Seasons

After a very disappointing 2016-17 campaign, the Vancouver Canucks have relieved head coach Willie Desjardins of his duties and will commence the search for his replacement.

The Saskatchewan native was with the Vancouver Canucks for three seasons, going 109-110-27 in that span which isn’t that bad given the teams he had. His first season in 2014-15 was the only that saw much success for the Canucks, as the team went 48-29-5, finishing 2nd in the Pacific Division with 101 points. The season ended in earlier than many expected, as Vancouver lost in six games to the Calgary Flames in the First Round.

That level of success was never repeated under Desjardins, as the Canucks barely scraped together 30 wins in either of the next two seasons, missing the playoffs in both.

A Disappointing Year for Vancouver

This season, Desjardins looked to get back on track with the Vancouver Canucks organization after a very poor 2015-16 season that followed up the prior 101-point season. The hopes were that Desjardins could help the veteran-centric team nurture its younger players and put together a roster that could make things happen in the Western Conference once again.

However, it was not to be, as the Vancouver Canucks finished last in the Pacific Division and had the second-worst record in the league, tallying just 69 total points. On the bright side this does line them up for a lottery selection in the draft.

Vancouver assistants Doug Lidster and Perry Pearn were also fired on Monday, giving the team what look’s to be a fresh and brand new start behind the bench when it comes to next season.

