Vancouver Canucks F Sven Baertschi Scores Twice Against Avs

The Vancouver Canucks forward opened the scoring in the first, before netting the game-winner on a third period power play.

Sven Baertschi is now second in goals on the Vancouver Canucks.

The Swiss winger had gone without a point in his last five games. He made up for lost time by scoring twice.

Baertschi is the Canucks Player of the Game:

Sven Baertschi LW, Vancouver Canucks 47 TOI – 15:19, 2 G, 3 SOG.

Officially, there is only one set of twins playing for the Canucks.

However, it’s tough to talk about Baertschi without mentioning Bo Horvat. They are becoming as inseparable as the Sedins, and just as dangerous offensively.

It’s easy to see why on this first goal. Horvat out-muscles Francois Beauchemin and takes the puck to the front. Baertschi is right behind him, collecting and depositing the loose change:

Baertschi has his 12th goal and the #Canucks own a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes. Shots: 20-9 Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/3HnOn2PkuO — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 26, 2017

After the Avalanche tied the game, Gabriel Landeskog took a slashing penalty against Alexandre Burrows.

The Canucks’ power play has been dreadful for the most part this season, particularly on the road. However, Baertschi made sure that was not the case this evening. One minute on the man advantage, plus a little Sedinery, and he had his second of the night:

Overall, the Canucks fired 41 shots at Calvin Pickard.

Baertschi only had three of those, but his were the ones that counted most. He powers the Vancouver Canucks to a much-needed win on the road.

