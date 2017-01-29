Vancouver Canucks: Bo Horvat Impresses at First NHL All-Star Game

The young Vancouver Canucks forward skated with some of the NHL’s best players, and showed why he belongs in the same category.

Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat had a pretty good weekend.

Representing the Canucks at his first ever All-Star weekend, the 21-year old skated alongside the likes of Patrick Kane, Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby.

And he didn’t look one bit out of place.

Skills Competition:

Saturday marked first event: the skills competition.

Horvat participated in four events. First, the Skills Challenge Relay as a “passer”, where he had to set up Ryan Kesler, Joe Pavelski and Jeff Carter for one-time shots.

Next came the Four-Line Challenge. This is a new event where several players try to hit targets standing on the blue line, center line, far blue line or far red line. Horvat missed a shot from the far red line, then deferred to Mike Smith, who made the money shot:

Third, he took part in the Fastest Skater competition, where he raced against Patrik Laine. The race was close right to the end. Initially, Horvat was announced the winner, however after a reply they determined Laine crossed the line just a touch sooner:

All-Star Game:

On Sunday came the main event. Horvat was paired with the Calgary Flames’ Johnny Gaudreau for the three-on-three game.

“Bo-dreau” had instant chemistry. On a team that boasted McDavid and other talented players, Horvat and Gaudreau were the most dangerous offensive duo for the Pacific Division team.

In the first game against the Central Division, they combined for three goals and six points.

Gaudreau opened the scoring early for Team Pacific, then scored again late in the game to make it 8-3.

Another assist for Bo! Pacific leads 8-3. pic.twitter.com/FSaTeXQaOj — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 29, 2017

But Horvat scored what might be the prettiest of the three goals, on a breakaway against Devan Dubnyk:

PACIFIC WINS! Central was no match for Pacific as @BoHorvat and crew win it 10-3. Horvat with a goal and two assists! #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/HtRCMTERit — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 29, 2017

Just like in the skills competition, he went high-blocker side. This time, it went in, and the Pacific Division defeated the Central by a final score of 10-3.

The Final

The Pacific Division won the All-Star Game last year, and got a chance to defend their title. Their opponent was the Metropolitan Division, who defeated the Atlantic Division in the second game.

With a $1 Million prize on the line, the final game was much closer than the previous two. No team led by more than a goal.

Bo-dreau once again combined for a goal, as Horvat put the Pacific Division up 3-2:

Both Horvat and Gaudreau finished with two goals and two assists on the day.

However, it was not enough to secure victory for their team. Cam Atkinson tied the game and Wayne Simmonds scored the game winner for the Metropolitan Division. Simmonds finished with three goals for the day, and won the MVP award.

Despite the loss, Horvat and Gaudreau were two of the most entertaining players to watch at the All-Star Game.

Bo Horvat has been a star for the Vancouver Canucks all season long. He represented his team well in what should be the first of many All-Star appearances.

