Vancouver Canucks Beat Avalanche, Daniel Sedin Hits Milestone

The Vancouver Canucks’ Daniel Sedin scored his 600th career assist, and and Sven Baertschi scored two goals to defeat the Colorado Avalanche.

January 2017 will be a month of milestones for the Vancouver Canucks.

Tonight, Daniel Sedin, Ryan Miller hit major milestones, while Henrik Sedin took two more steps toward an achievement of his own.

But most importantly, the Canucks extended their winning streak to four games. This is their longest streak since they opened the season 4-0, way back in mid-October.

After a scoreless first period, Bo Horvat opened the scoring early in the second. Ben Hutton gained the Avalanche zone, drew defenders to himself before firing a nifty saucer pass. Hutton’s play fooled goaltender Calvin Pickard, and Horvat scored into a wide open net.

The lead was short-lived. With Michael Chaput sitting in the penalty box, the Avalanche power play drew them even. Mikko Rantanen took advantage of a broken Canucks’ stick, and roofed the puck on a screened Miller.

Baertschi would score his first just after an Avalanche penalty expired, and the Canucks took a 2-1 lead to the dressing room.

In the third, Brandon Sutter rang a shot off the crossbar early. After that, Tyson Barrie tied the game once again for Colorado.

The Canucks were able to avoid overtime and win in regulation with Baertschi’s second goal of the game.

Final Score:

VS. 1 2 3 T Canucks 0 2 1 3 Avalanche 0 1 1 2

Canucks Player of the Game:

Sven Baertschi LW, Vancouver Canucks 47 Baertschi is on a roll. With two goals tonight, he now has five points in his last three games. He and linemate Bo Horvat are giving the Sedins a run for their money.

????????#Canucks lead the Avalanche 2-1 through 40 minutes thanks to goals from Horvat and Baertschi. pic.twitter.com/KmOviMbb8d — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 3, 2017

Both of Baertschi’s goals came while the first power play unit on the ice. Henrik Sedin earned an assist on both, his 16th and 17th of the season. They bring his career points total up to 996.

Daniel Sedin also assisted on the second Baertschi goal, which gives him 600 in his distinguished career. Congratulations, Daniel!

The win also gave goaltender Ryan Miller an impressive milestone:

Congratulations, Ryan!

After a long uphill battle, the Vancouver Canucks have fought their way back to a .500 record. They now sit just one point back of the final playoff spot in the West.

