Vancouver Canucks at Nashville Predators: Preview, Lineups

With their six-game winning streak over, the Vancouver Canucks travel to the Music City and stay in the race for the Western Conference’s two wild card spots.

Well, Saturday wasn’t the most fun day for the Vancouver Canucks. The Calgary Flames beat them, 3-1 while ending the Canucks’ most impressive run on the season. Vancouver isn’t exactly known for putting together many hot streaks, but they’ll take another crack at it when they face the Nashville Predators.

Nashville, a Stanley Cup contender of recent years, currently ranks sixth in the Western Conference wild card standings, even two points behind the Canucks. They do have two games in hand, though, and will try to get back into playoff contention as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Canucks need a win to move past the Los Angeles Kings, who currently sit in the second wild card spot.

Though some people hate the term, this truly is a “four-point game.”

Vancouver Canucks

OVERVIEW:

2016-17 Record: 20-19-3

Away Record: 5-13-1

2015-16 Record vs. Predators: 1-1-1

Goals For: 105

Goals Against: 121

Power Play: 14.1% (27th)

Penalty Kill: 80.3% (20th)

Leading Scorers: Bo Horvat (42 GP – 13 G -16 A – 29 PTS), Henrik Sedin (42 GP - 9 G – 17 A – 26 PTS), Daniel Sedin (42 GP – 10 G -13 A - 23 PTS)

Injuries: Ben Hutton (upper body, day-to-day), Chris Tanev (knee, day-to-day), Jannik Hansen (knee, day-to-day), Erik Gudbranson (wrist, indefinite), Derek Dorsett (neck, out for season), Philip Larsen (upper body, day-to-day)

WHO’S ON OFFENCE:

Bo Horvat: His sudden emergence as the Canucks top player is well-documented. As Jason Botchford of The Province noted, we are now witnessing a passing of the torch from the Sedins to Horvat.

Sven Baertschi: He’s just three points behind Henrik for second in scoring. Baertschi has four goals and two assists in his last six games, supporting Horvat in the pursuit of becoming the Canucks’ new top line.

WHO’S ON DEFENCE:

Troy Stecher: His one goal and 10 assists don’t seem like much on paper, but Stecher has given this team a legitimate powerplay quarterback. He’s played over 20 minutes in the last three games and is slowly coming on as a top-pairing blueliner.

WHO’S IN NET:

Ryan Miller: Hey, he still has his own five-game winning streak in tact. Miller’s sudden hot streak is exciting, yet you can only wonder if it means a contract extension or a trade to a playoff contender.

PROJECTED LINEUP:

Daniel Sedin – Henrik Sedin — Jayson Megna

Loui Eriksson – Brandon Sutter — Markus Granlund

Sven Baertschi – Bo Horvat — Anton Rodin

Brendan Gaunce – Michael Chaput  — Jack Skille

Alexander Edler – Troy Stecher

Ben Hutton – Nikita Tryamkin

Luca Sbisa – Alex Biega



Ryan Miller

Jacob Markstrom

Nashville Predators

OVERVIEW:

2016-17 Record: 17-16-7

Home Record: 10-5-5

2015-16 Record vs. Canucks: 2-1-0

Goals For: 112

Goals Against: 110

Power Play: 19.1% (13th)

Penalty Kill: 82.3% (t-13th)

Leading Scorers: Ryan Johansen (40 GP – 7 G -22 A – 29 PTS), Filip Forsberg (40 GP - 9 G – 16 A – 25 PTS), Viktor Arvidsson (38 GP – 10 G -15 A - 25 PTS)

Injuries: Colin Wilson (undisclosed, day-to-day), James Neal (upper body, day-to-day), Viktor Arvidsson (upper body, day-to-day), P.K. Subban (upper body, day-to-day), Miikka Salomaki (lower body, day-to-day)

WHO’S ON OFFENCE:

Ryan Johansen: The Seth Jones trade has worked for both sides, as the Predators have a franchise centre to build around. The Vancouver native had two assists in three meetings against the Canucks last season.

Filip Forsberg: He’s struggled to find much consistency all season, but seems to feast on the Canucks. Forsberg has four goals and one assist in his last six meetings against them.

WHO’S ON DEFENCE:

Roman Josi: Another Norris Trophy-caliber season for the Predators top defenceman. Josi has five goals and 20 assists this season and will be a fine challenge for Bo Horvat.

WHO’S IN NET:

Pekka Rinne: You may have forgotten it, but Rinne is still among the league’s top goaltenders. He’ 14-11-6 with a 2.47 goals against average and .918 save percentage with one shutout.

PROJECTED LINEUP:

Filip Forsberg – Ryan Johansen  — Calle Jarnkrok

Austin Watson – Mike Fisher  — Colton Sissons

Kevin Fiala – Mike Ribeiro  — Craig Smith

Harry Zolnierczyk – Vladislav Kamenev  — Frederick Gaudreau

Roman Josi – Ryan Ellis

Mattias Ekholm – Matt Irwin

Pontus Aberg – Yannick Weber

Pekka Rinne

Juuse Saros

