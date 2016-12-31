Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers: Preview, Lineups

Coming off a pair of impressive home wins against two California rivals, the Vancouver Canucks will try to end 2016 on a positive note by escaping Edmonton with a victory against the Oilers

The tables have turned for the Vancouver Canucks.

After years of beating up on the lowly Edmonton Oilers, the Canucks are now the ones who find themselves near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, Edmonton is among the best teams in the league this season.

That being said, it’s always a tough matchup for both sides, regardless of position in the standings. A win in Edmonton would give Vancouver its first three-game winning streak since opening the season 4-0-0.

Vancouver Canucks Edmonton Oilers

Vancouver Canucks

OVERVIEW:

2016-17 Record: 16-18-3

Away Record: 4-12-1

2015-16 Record vs. Oilers: 2-2-1

Goals For: 91

Goals Against: 112

Power Play: 14% (27th)

Penalty Kill: 80.4% (21st)

Leading Scorers: Henrik Sedin (37 GP - 9 G – 15 A – 24 PTS), Bo Horvat (37 GP – 10 G -13 A – 23 PTS). Daniel Sedin (37 GP – 10 G -12 A - 22 PTS)

Injuries: Jannik Hansen (knee, day-to-day), Erik Gudbranson (wrist, indefinite), Derek Dorsett (neck, out for season), Philip Larsen (upper body, day-to-day).

WHO’S ON OFFENCE:

Loui Eriksson: With three points in his last two games (including an assist on Henrik’s game winner last night,) Eriksson is on a nice roll. His chemistry with the Sedins is still not quite there, but it’s progressing slowly each night.

Sven Baertschi: With seven points in his last eight games, Baertschi is blossoming into the top-six forward the Canucks have needed for many years now. He’s on pace for a career-best 42 points as well.

WHO’S ON DEFENCE:

Chris Tanev: His play against the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks earlier this week was top-notch. The Canucks only surrendered a total of three goals, as Tanev put a halt on the likes of Jeff Carter and the Ryan Getzlaf–Corey Perry duo. Now, he has to answer Connor McDavid and co.

WHO’S IN NET:

Ryan Miller: This month has been fairly kind to Miller, who has gone 5-3-1 in December. A win on Saturday against a division rival would do a lot for his confidence heading into the final months of his three-year contract.

PROJECTED LINEUP:

Daniel Sedin – Henrik Sedin — Jayson Megna

Loui Eriksson – Brandon Sutter — Markus Granlund

Sven Baertschi – Bo Horvat — Alexandre Burrows

Brendan Gaunce – Michael Chaput  — Jack Skille

Alexander Edler – Troy Stecher

Luca Sbisa – Chris Tanev

Ben Hutton – Nikita Tryamkin

Ryan Miller

Jacob Markstrom

Edmonton Oilers

OVERVIEW:

2016-17 Record: 19-12-6

Home Record: 9-7-1

2015-16 Record vs. Canucks: 3-0-2

Goals For: 108

Goals Against: 98

Power Play: 21.7% (8th)

Penalty Kill: 82.3% (12th)

Leading Scorers: Connor McDavid (37 GP –13 G –29 A — 42 PTS), Leon Draisaitl (37 GP –14 G –18 A — 32  PTS), Milan Lucic (37 GP –10 G –15 A –25 PTS)

Injuries: Andrej Sekera (illness, day-to-day), Tyler Pitlick (leg, out for season), Darnell Nurse (ankle, indefinitely), Iiro Pakarinen (knee, week-to-week), Andrew Ference (hip, day-to-day)

WHO’S ON OFFENCE:

Connor McDavid: What else is there to say about this guy? He’s in his second year and tied for first in scoring with Sidney Crosby. McDavid is living up to all of the hype so far, and his game-changing ways will be a huge challenge for the Canucks defence.

Milan Lucic: Remember him? The Vancouver native was on the Canucks’ wish list in the summer, but he chose to play with McDavid. Lucic has always been a thorn in the Canucks side, dating back to the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

WHO’S ON DEFENCE:

Adam Larsson: Though many criticized the Oilers for trading Hall to grab Larsson, the latter has proven to be a reliable stay at home defenceman. Larsson’s averaging is averaging 20:10 time on ice per game, and will be called upon to slow down the slick Sedins.

WHO’S IN NET:

Cam Talbot: With an 18-10-5 record, .919 save percentage and three shutouts, the Oilers finally have themselves a true number one. Talbot went from Henrik Lundqvist‘s understudy to the main man in Edmonton.

PROJECTED LINEUP:

Milan Lucic– Connor McDavid  — Jordan Eberle

Patrick Maroon – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins  — Leon Draisaitl

Benoit Pouliot – Drake Caggiula  — Jesse Puljujarvi

Matt Hendricks– Mark Letestu  — Zack Kassian

Oscar Klefbom – Adam Larsson

Kris Russell – Matt Benning

Brandon Davidson – Eric Gryba

Cam Talbot

Jonas Gustavsson

