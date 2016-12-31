Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers: Preview, Lineups
Coming off a pair of impressive home wins against two California rivals, the Vancouver Canucks will try to end 2016 on a positive note by escaping Edmonton with a victory against the Oilers
The tables have turned for the Vancouver Canucks.
After years of beating up on the lowly Edmonton Oilers, the Canucks are now the ones who find themselves near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, Edmonton is among the best teams in the league this season.
That being said, it’s always a tough matchup for both sides, regardless of position in the standings. A win in Edmonton would give Vancouver its first three-game winning streak since opening the season 4-0-0.
Vancouver Canucks
OVERVIEW:
2016-17 Record: 16-18-3
Away Record: 4-12-1
2015-16 Record vs. Oilers: 2-2-1
Goals For: 91
Goals Against: 112
Power Play: 14% (27th)
Penalty Kill: 80.4% (21st)
Leading Scorers: Henrik Sedin (37 GP - 9 G – 15 A – 24 PTS), Bo Horvat (37 GP – 10 G -13 A – 23 PTS). Daniel Sedin (37 GP – 10 G -12 A - 22 PTS)
Injuries: Jannik Hansen (knee, day-to-day), Erik Gudbranson (wrist, indefinite), Derek Dorsett (neck, out for season), Philip Larsen (upper body, day-to-day).
More from The Canuck Way
- Vancouver Canucks: 3 Numbers Which Must Improve in 20175h ago
- Vancouver Canucks Rally to Beat Anaheim Ducks in Overtime14h ago
- Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Preview, Lineups1 d ago
- Vancouver Canucks Score Early, Hold On to Beat L.A.2d ago
- Vancouver Canucks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Preview, Lineups3d ago
WHO’S ON OFFENCE:
Loui Eriksson: With three points in his last two games (including an assist on Henrik’s game winner last night,) Eriksson is on a nice roll. His chemistry with the Sedins is still not quite there, but it’s progressing slowly each night.
Sven Baertschi: With seven points in his last eight games, Baertschi is blossoming into the top-six forward the Canucks have needed for many years now. He’s on pace for a career-best 42 points as well.
WHO’S ON DEFENCE:
Chris Tanev: His play against the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks earlier this week was top-notch. The Canucks only surrendered a total of three goals, as Tanev put a halt on the likes of Jeff Carter and the Ryan Getzlaf–Corey Perry duo. Now, he has to answer Connor McDavid and co.
WHO’S IN NET:
Ryan Miller: This month has been fairly kind to Miller, who has gone 5-3-1 in December. A win on Saturday against a division rival would do a lot for his confidence heading into the final months of his three-year contract.
PROJECTED LINEUP:
Daniel Sedin – Henrik Sedin — Jayson Megna
Loui Eriksson – Brandon Sutter — Markus Granlund
Sven Baertschi – Bo Horvat — Alexandre Burrows
Brendan Gaunce – Michael Chaput — Jack Skille
Alexander Edler – Troy Stecher
Luca Sbisa – Chris Tanev
Ben Hutton – Nikita Tryamkin
Ryan Miller
Jacob Markstrom
Edmonton Oilers
OVERVIEW:
2016-17 Record: 19-12-6
Home Record: 9-7-1
2015-16 Record vs. Canucks: 3-0-2
Goals For: 108
Goals Against: 98
Power Play: 21.7% (8th)
Penalty Kill: 82.3% (12th)
Leading Scorers: Connor McDavid (37 GP –13 G –29 A — 42 PTS), Leon Draisaitl (37 GP –14 G –18 A — 32 PTS), Milan Lucic (37 GP –10 G –15 A –25 PTS)
Injuries: Andrej Sekera (illness, day-to-day), Tyler Pitlick (leg, out for season), Darnell Nurse (ankle, indefinitely), Iiro Pakarinen (knee, week-to-week), Andrew Ference (hip, day-to-day)
WHO’S ON OFFENCE:
Connor McDavid: What else is there to say about this guy? He’s in his second year and tied for first in scoring with Sidney Crosby. McDavid is living up to all of the hype so far, and his game-changing ways will be a huge challenge for the Canucks defence.
Milan Lucic: Remember him? The Vancouver native was on the Canucks’ wish list in the summer, but he chose to play with McDavid. Lucic has always been a thorn in the Canucks side, dating back to the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.
WHO’S ON DEFENCE:
Adam Larsson: Though many criticized the Oilers for trading Hall to grab Larsson, the latter has proven to be a reliable stay at home defenceman. Larsson’s averaging is averaging 20:10 time on ice per game, and will be called upon to slow down the slick Sedins.
WHO’S IN NET:
Cam Talbot: With an 18-10-5 record, .919 save percentage and three shutouts, the Oilers finally have themselves a true number one. Talbot went from Henrik Lundqvist‘s understudy to the main man in Edmonton.
PROJECTED LINEUP:
Milan Lucic– Connor McDavid — Jordan Eberle
Patrick Maroon – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl
Benoit Pouliot – Drake Caggiula — Jesse Puljujarvi
Matt Hendricks– Mark Letestu — Zack Kassian
Oscar Klefbom – Adam Larsson
Kris Russell – Matt Benning
Brandon Davidson – Eric Gryba
Cam Talbot
Jonas Gustavsson
- Adam Larsson
- Anaheim Ducks
- Andrej Sekera
- Andrew Ference
- Bo Horvat
- Brandon Sutter
- Connor McDavid
- Daniel Sedin
- Darnell Nurse
- Derek Dorsett
- Drake Caggiula
- Edmonton Oilers
- Erik Gudbranson
- Henrik Sedin
- Iiro Pakarinen
- Jannik Hansen
- Leon Draisaitl
- Loui Eriksson
- Mark Letestu
- Michael Chaput
- Milan Lucic
- NHL
- Philip Larsen
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
- Sven Baertschi
- Tyler Pitlick
- Vancouver Canucks
-