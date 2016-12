Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames: Preview, Lineups

Loss, win, loss, win, loss — time for another Vancouver Canucks win!

The Vancouver Canucks like to alternate wins and losses. At least that’s what they’ve been doing for the past five contests. Following a 4-1 win and a 4-1 loss against the Winnipeg Jets, it seems to be time for a win tonight against the Calgary Flames.

Vancouver Canucks

OVERVIEW:

2016-17 Record: 14-17-3

Away Record: 4-11-1

2015-16 Record vs. Flames: 1-3-1

Goals For: 85

Goals Against: 105

Power Play: 13.7% (27th)

Penalty Kill: 80.0% (21st)

Leading Scorers: Daniel Sedin (34 GP –– 10 G – 12– A — 22 PTS), Henrik Sedin (34 GP – 7– G – 15– A – 22 PTS) Bo Horvat (34 GP – –10 G – 11 A – 21 PTS)

Injuries: Erik Gudbranson (wrist, day-to-day), Philip Larsen (upper body, day-to-day), Alexander Edler (broken finger, late December/early January), Derek Dorsett (neck, out for season), Jannik Hansen (lower body, day-to-day)

WHO’’S ON OFFENCE:

Anton Rodin: Tonight is the night we have all been waiting for. Not only because it’s the Friday night before Christmas weekend, but rather because Anton Rodin is set to make his NHL debut seven years after being drafted.

Loui Eriksson: With Jannik Hansen injured and Rodin in the lineup, Eriksson could move back onto the top line. Let’s give it another try, shall we?

WHO’’S ON DEFENCE:

Chris Tanev: The Canucks’ defence still isn’t outstanding, but having Chris Tanev back certainly helps. One solid shutdown D-man just makes that much of a difference.

WHO’’S IN NET:

Jacob Markstrom: Ryan Miller was in net last night, so he gets to rest against the Flames.

PROJECTED LINEUP:

Daniel Sedin — Henrik Sedin — Loui Eriksson

Markus Granlund — Brandon Sutter — Anton Rodin

Sven Baertschi— Bo Horvat— — Alex Burrows

Brendan Gaunce — Michael Chaput — Jack Skille

Ben Hutton — Chris Tanev

Luca Sbisa — Troy Stecher

Nikita Tryamkin — Alex Biega

Jacob Markstrom

Ryan Miller



Calgary Flames

OVERVIEW:

2016-17 Record: 17-16-2

Home Record: 7-9-0

2015-16 Record vs. Canucks: 4-1-0

Goals For: 90

Goals Against: 102

Power Play: 18.6% (15th)

Penalty Kill: 80.2% (20th)

Leading Scorers: Johnny Gaudreau (25 GP – 7– G -15– A – 22– PTS), Sean Monahan (35 GP -10 – G -10– A – – 20 PTS), Dougie Hamilton (35 GP – 6 G -12– A – 18 – PTS)

Injuries: Ladislav Smid (neck, out for season)

WHO’’S ON OFFENCE:

Johnny Gaudreau: After breaking into the league with a splash, Johnny Gaudreau didn’t take long to advance to stardom. Almost a point-per-game scorer, he will be the player to watch tonight.

Matthew Tkachuk: Some Canucks fans still want Matthew Tkachuk instead of Olli Juolevi. But come on, people. Tkachuk wouldn’t change anything right now.

WHO’’S ON DEFENCE:

Dougie Hamilton: The Flames got Dougie Hamilton for what many fans think was a nice discount. Hamilton struggled for a bit, especially defensively, but currently sits at six goals and 18 points in 35 games. Don’t you wish the Canucks had someone like him?

WHO’’S IN NET:

Brian Elliott: After 15 games this season, Brian Elliott sits at a .889 save percentage. There’s still room for improvement, and a weak game by Elliott could be Vancouver’s big chance.

PROJECTED LINEUP:

Matthew Tkachuk — Mikael Backlund — Michael Frolik

Johnny Gaudreau — Sam Bennett — Alex Chiasson

Kris Versteeg — Sean Monahan — Troy Brouwer

Michael Ferland — Matt Stajan — Garnet Hathaway

Mark Giordano — Dougie Hamilton

T.J. Brodie — Dennis Wideman

Tyler Wotherspoon — Deryk Engelland

Brian Elliott

Chad Johnson

This article originally appeared on