Vancouver Canucks: 4 Predictions for Rest of 2016-17

The Vancouver Canucks find themselves in the playoff race entering the final two months, but will they have enough in the tank to reach the postseason?

After being pegged by many to finish last in the NHL (hello, USA Today!), the Vancouver Canucks have surprised many and find themselves in the crowded Western Conference playoff race.

Despite disappointing years from Daniel and Henrik Sedin and Loui Eriksson, along with injuries to key players that include Chris Tanev, Jannik Hansen, Ben Hutton, Erik Gudbranson and Alexander Edler, the Canucks are 23-21-6 and just one point behind the Calgary Flames for the final wild card spot in the West.

But the Canucks face a challenge of finishing ahead of some extremely talented teams to get in. It’s not going to be easy to finish ahead of the Flames, St. Louis Blues, Los Angeles Kings, Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets.

With the trade deadline a month away, the next few weeks will determine if the Canucks are buyers or sellers. So how does that go down? I take a look into the crystal ball and see what happens from now until their final game on Apr. 9 against the Edmonton Oilers.

4 Times 20

The Canucks had just two 20 goal scorers last year, with Daniel Sedin scoring 28 and Jannik Hansen adding 22. In 2014-15, Radim Vrbata (31), and Daniel (20), were the only players to hit the 20-goal mark. Must we sadly bring up that Ryan Kesler (25), was the only one to score 20 in 2013-14.

Depth in scoring has been a problem for the Canucks, but not this year. Bo Horvat has 14 goals and should have no problem scoring at least 20. Barring any injury or mega slump, it’ll be his first time in the 20-goal club.

Sven Baertschi is up to 13, and it’s tough to see him failing to score seven more in the final 32 games. Consider him a guarantee to make it.

Streaky scorer Markus Granlund is up to 12, but with more ice time and finally having the right linemates, it’s reasonable to believe he can score 20 as well.

And then there’s Brandon Sutter, who has one 20-goal season in his career (21 with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2014-15). He is up to 12 on the season, but scored just three goals in January.

He’s due to bounce back after a sloppy month. Put it this way: He just needs four in January, then last a month-and-a-quarter to notch four more. That may be a bit of a stretch, but we’re allowed to be bold. Let’s assume Sutter finds 20.

That’ll give Vancouver four 20-goal scorers for the first time since 2009-10. Remind me that this team can’t score?

Deja Vu from 2014

The Canucks sit at 23-21-6 through 50 games. With John Tortorella as their head coach in 2013-14, they were 25-16-9 through the first 50 games. The Canucks find themselves in a similar position from three years ago, though the roster, front office and coaching staff is entirely different.

That being said, Canucks fans don’t want to hear this: They aren’t good enough or talented enough to make the playoffs in 2016-17, and it’s not hard to believe they could have another epic second-half meltdown for the third time in four seasons.

Ryan Miller went 5-2-2 in January with a .944 save percentage, but consider that a hot streak and not a sign that he turned back the clock seven years.

The defence has been inconsistent all season, and that’s expected with such a young core. Even if the Canucks play well down the stretch, it’s tough to see them getting past the younger, faster and more experienced Flames, Blues, Kings and Stars in a playoff race.

Ultimately, expect the Canucks to freefall in the standings. There will be no playoffs, despite general manager Jim Benning‘s best efforts to ice a spring hockey team.

Garage Sale at Rogers Arena

Tell all your friends.

Jokes of course. But you get the idea that the Canucks will surely become sellers at the trade deadline if they aren’t in the playoff race on Mar. 1. This team has valuable trade chips in pending free agents Ryan Miller and Alexandre Burrows. If he asks for it, Jannik Hansen could also be an attractive target for some teams. Perhaps the right offer for Alexander Edler could result in a trade as well.

However, the Canucks won’t be trading veterans unless the players come forward and ask to be dealt:

Jim Benning: Won't ask vets to waive no trade clauses, even if out of playoff picture; want to add picks for draft https://t.co/QNcz5PoQsy pic.twitter.com/JzC6THI2X4 — TSN Radio Vancouver (@TSN1040) December 10, 2016

That being said, Burrows is 36 in April and is running out of time to win a championship. It’s hard to see him choosing to finish out his contract in Vancouver when a team like the Chicago Blackhawks would give him a great shot at a Cup.

Miller knows the Canucks aren’t his best bet to win a championship, but he could be the missing piece for the Blues or Stars (both have disastrous goalie situations), to go on deep playoff runs.

The Canucks should have been sellers last year, but kept pending free agents Dan Hamhuis and Radim Vrbata rather than get draft picks and prospects for them. Benning won’t make that mistake this year, as he unloads two or three veterans while bringing in younger assets to get this rebuild going again.

Canucks Win The Lottery

It was exciting for Canucks fans last year, as the team finished with the third-worst record in the NHL. They had an 11.5 percent chance at the first-overall pick aka the Auston Matthews sweepstakes. Vancouver also had a 11.4 percent chance to land the second pick, as well as a 11.3 chance at the third pick.

Last year’s draft was particularly exciting with Matthews, Patrik Laine and Jesse Puljujarvi expected to round out the top three. In typical Canucks lack of luck, they fell back to the fifth selection.

After years of failing to produce any form of luck, the Canucks will end up with the first-overall pick in 2017. They are one point out of the playoffs, but also just three points up on the New Jersey Devils, who are third-last in the NHL.

Hey, the 28th-placed Edmonton Oilers won the Connor McDavid sweepstakes two years ago, so why not the Canucks? They’ll win the draft lottery and have the choice to pick between Nolan Patrick and Nico Hischier in June.

